February 06, 2017 InHealth » Check In

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Fitness in the Palm of Your Hand 

100% Local: An all-purpose app from two Mt. Spokane grads

By
click to enlarge The Rundles: Justin and Jessica
  • The Rundles: Justin and Jessica

Ever wanted a progressive, personal-trainer-style workout that you could just do in your own space, when you felt like it? The Workout Anywhere app, created by Spokane's own Justin and Jessica Rundle, offers the opportunity to do just that. The couple have offered personal training services for years, says Justin. "We had a lot of clients who would come in, and we were training them in the gym, and they would tell us, 'I would like to do this at home.'"

click to enlarge checkin5-2-050c49d574a56406.jpg

So he and his wife, both graduates of Mt. Spokane High School and both certified personal trainers (she graduated from EWU and he played football and graduated from Whitworth) developed the app to do just that. "It's a proven training program that has worked for people over the years," says Justin.

The app, which can link to popular fitness trackers, includes daily programs for all levels of fitness as well as interactive challenges, nutrition advice and an exercise directory. "The main feature that has become really popular is our boot camp," says Justin, "and that lesson is on the site so they can follow along."

Find the app at workoutanywhere.net.

Tags:

  • Pin It
  |  

More Check In »

Latest in Check In

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Taproot Speaker Series: Don Kardong

Taproot Speaker Series: Don Kardong @ Spark Central

Wed., Feb. 8, 7-9 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Anne McGregor

Top Tags in
InHealth

ALT MEDicine

parenting

PEOPLE

Readers also liked…

  • Helping Kids Feel Secure

  • Helping Kids Feel Secure

    Ask. Dr. Matt: Parents' emotional regulation and control more important than ever
    • by Matt Thompson
    • Nov 29, 2016
  • Old Glasses, New Life

  • Old Glasses, New Life

    Charity Corner: Giving clarity to those in need
    • by Isaac Handelman
    • Aug 1, 2016
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation