December 01, 2016 Culture & Food » Arts & Culture

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

For Your Consideration 

Miranda blows up, Bill blows smoke and Blaine goes beyond magic

By
click to enlarge artsculture4-1-d35f01917c102db2.jpg

TV | If you can get through the first episode of HATERS BACK OFF! without feeling too weird or depressed or embarrassed for fictional people, you're going to laugh your way through this new Netflix series. Created by comedian/actress/singer Colleen Ballinger, the eight-episode show is based on her viral YouTube character, Miranda Sings, a delusional teenage wannabe pop star whose cluelessness is topped only by her unearned confidence. In the series, Miranda is a homeschooled teen with a hypochondriac mother (the Office's Angela Kinsey) who fuels her daughter's path to fame with the help of an unemployed but arrogant uncle (Eastbound & Down's Steve Little). The show has a Napoleon Dynamite absurdity to it, but things slowly get dark beneath the hilarity in a way I haven't seen done before in a television comedy.

click to enlarge artsculture4-2-4be184c1c7b61fb2.jpg

BASKETBALL | For the past several years, a small group of my friends, including myself, will send texts on otherwise boring midwinter nights. "Walton is calling a game on ESPN2," they'll say. I rush to switch the channel when I get these notices, because to hear BILL WALTON call a Pac-12 basketball game is to get a lesson in history, the Grateful Dead discography, weather patterns, English literature and the human brain's capacity to tolerate annoyance (most often, the brain belongs to Walton's broadcasting partner, Dave Pasch). On occasion, Walton, one of the greatest college hoops players of all time, will comment on the game occurring on the floor in front of him, but only in the most hyperbolic of ways. Thankfully, Walton's broadcast schedule can be found on his terrifically outdated website, billwalton.com.

click to enlarge artsculture4-3-38dfa973310262fd.jpg

MAGIC | I think of DAVID BLAINE not as a magician, but rather as one of America's greatest athletes. Sure, he can do things with a deck of cards that will make you question your religious beliefs, but Blaine also does insane things with his body. He's stayed underwater for days at a time and been frozen in ice. He's put a spike through his arm. In the recent ABC special David Blaine: Beyond Magic, he decides to catch a bullet in his teeth and find a way for frogs to live in his stomach. Catch the documentary on demand or on Hulu. ♦

Tags: ,

  • Pin It
  |  

More Arts & Culture »

Speaking of For Your Consideration

Latest in Arts & Culture

  • NEVER &#10;GONNA &#10;GIVE &#10;YOU UP

  • NEVER GONNA GIVE YOU UP

    Nostalgia for the '80s remains in hyperdrive. Why does the era's pop culture still resonate?
    • by Dan Nailen
    • Dec 1, 2016
  • Remnants &#10;of Rome

  • Remnants of Rome

    Gonzaga's hit Ancient Roman exhibition is a look into the past and the capability of the university's museum
    • by Mike Bookey
    • Dec 1, 2016
  • ART | FIRST FRIDAY

  • ART | FIRST FRIDAY

    It's the final Spokane art stroll of the year
    • by Chey Scott
    • Dec 1, 2016
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings

Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings @ Spokane Civic Theatre

Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through Dec. 18

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

More by Mike Bookey

  • Remnants &#10;of Rome

  • Remnants of Rome

    Gonzaga's hit Ancient Roman exhibition is a look into the past and the capability of the university's museum
    • by Mike Bookey
    • Dec 1, 2016
  • Teamwork

  • Teamwork

    Artisan cider and mead come together at Solace in Kendall Yards
    • by Mike Bookey
    • Nov 23, 2016
  • The Big One

  • The Big One

    A look at the road to the biggest Apple Cup in a long, long while
    • by Mike Bookey
    • Nov 23, 2016
  • More »

Most Commented On

  • New Classic

    Retro Donuts brings tasty pastries to North Spokane
    • by Dan Nailen
    • Nov 3, 2016

  • I Saw You

    Week of November 23rd
    • Nov 23, 2016
  • More »

Top Tags in
Culture & Food

college basketball 2016

for your consideration

last word

ARTS

Culture

Readers also liked…

  • Blind Faith

  • Blind Faith

    In a vacant lot by the railroad tracks, an unlikely friendship is found
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Jan 7, 2016
  • Egypt's Ancient Enigmas

  • Egypt's Ancient Enigmas

    In a new exhibit at the MAC, ancient culture and modern technology intersect for an immersive experience
    • by Chey Scott
    • Sep 29, 2016
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation