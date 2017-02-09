February 09, 2017 Culture & Food » Arts & Culture

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

For Your Consideration 

Cranston writes, Sneaky Pete slithers and Japandroids raaaawk!

By
artsculture4-1-9ded51db09d8b0b3.jpg

ALBUM | Canadian duo Japandroids famously almost broke up before their 2009 debut even saw the light of day, only to see that album, Post-Nothing, and their 2012 follow-up Celebration Rock turn the Vancouver band into indie darlings, thanks to transcendent live shows and a knack for finding the sweet spot between punk abandon and classic anthem rock. That won't change with the release of NEAR TO THE WILD HEART OF LIFE, their new set of eight songs that build to some magnificent peaks even as Brian King and David Prowse stick to their basic rock building blocks of guitar and drums, and lyrics about drinking, girls and the road.

artsculture4-2-5e42dcc4a6cd30a1.jpg

BOOK | I wouldn't typically have much interest in a memoir written by an actor. The only one I recall reading before now was Bruce Campbell's, and that's because anywhere The Evil Dead star goes, I will follow. But a Christmas present of Bryan Cranston's A LIFE IN PARTS could make me change my mind. Clearly Cranston is a brilliant actor, and his role as Breaking Bad's Walter White probably made this possible (his Heisenberg face fills the back cover). Cranston doesn't waste the opportunity, delivering a tome that's part autobiography, part treatise on the value of creativity and hard work, written through a self-examination of the various "roles" he's filled up to now.

artsculture4-3-2bd8015d50a8dd0a.jpg

TV | Bryan Cranston is one of the creators of binge-worthy Amazon show SNEAKY PETE, a series that leans heavily on an eminently watchable cast to lure viewers into what, at first, seems a bit of an absurd setup. Giovanni Ribisi plays "Pete," an ex-con who takes on the identity of his prison cellmate as a means to keep hidden from some shady characters (including Cranston as bad guy Vince) who have been waiting for him to get out of the clink. Pete quickly finds himself absorbed into the drama of the unwitting family (including the excellent Margo Martindale and Peter Gerety) who think he's their long-lost grandson. ♦

Tags: ,

  • Pin It

More Arts & Culture »

Speaking of For Your Consideration

Latest in Arts & Culture

  • Mammoth Proportions

  • Mammoth Proportions

    A massive touring exhibit at the MAC highlights our region's connections to the iconic beasts of the most recent Ice Age
    • by Chey Scott
    • Feb 9, 2017
  • FILM | STOP THE SLUT-SHAMING

  • FILM | STOP THE SLUT-SHAMING

    Battling gender-focused bullying, one screening at a time
    • by Chey Scott
    • Feb 9, 2017
  • Cheer On

  • Cheer On

    In these weird and rapidly changing times, we might need sports more than ever
    • by Mike Bookey
    • Feb 9, 2017
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Romance Party with Local Novelists

Romance Party with Local Novelists @ North Spokane Library

Thu., Feb. 9 and Sat., Feb. 11

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

More by Dan Nailen

Most Commented On

  • Partisan Pagans

    The political divide is even splintering Spokane's witches
    • by Jordy Byrd
    • Feb 2, 2017

  • Finding the Words

    The sounds of 8,000 people taking to the streets of Spokane
    • by Raven Haynes
    • Jan 26, 2017
  • More »

Top Tags in
Culture & Food

for your consideration

last word

beer

Culture

Exhibit

Readers also liked…

  • Blind Faith

  • Blind Faith

    In a vacant lot by the railroad tracks, an unlikely friendship is found
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Jan 7, 2016
  • Parallel Parking

  • Parallel Parking

    The drive in Spokane to build parks that fit into parking spaces
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Jul 15, 2015
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation