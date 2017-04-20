April 20, 2017 Culture & Food » Arts & Culture

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

For Your Consideration 

Visit S-Town, serious java and a cash-saving app

By
artsculture3-1-59e4d23847221b4a.jpg

PODCAST | S-TOWN is the story of an eccentric 49-year-old antique clock restorer, John B. McLemore. Short for "Shittown," the podcast set in a tiny central Alabama town explores the politics and personal relationships of the town's residents. This American Life reporter Brian Reed, first contacted by McLemore to investigate a possible murder that was allegedly covered up by police, quickly discovers that there's much more to the story. Reed lays it out for listeners in a gripping, seven-chapter narrative that profiles the at times profane, tattoo-chested horologist and a hunt for hidden treasure. S-Town is perhaps the most popular podcast since the first season of Serial was released in 2014. Its novelistic approach grabs listeners from beginning to end, eventually coming to a conclusion that leaves some questions unanswered.

artsculture3-2-00c0464b8b870426.jpg

COFFEE | This is the world's strongest coffee. Or at least that's what the people at BLACK INSOMNIA COFFEE claim of the beans recently made available in the United States. The South African coffee company boasts a ridiculous 702 mg per 12-ounce cup. A typical Starbucks dark roast comes in at 195 mg per 12 ounces, according to caffeineinformer.com. Black Insomnia has a "sweet nutty flavor" (though that seems beyond the point), and is available to order through the company's website, blackinsomnia.coffee. But coffee drinkers be warned: this stuff is no joke. The Mayo Clinic recommends up to 400 mg of caffeine per day, which means a full 12 ounces of Black Insomnia has almost twice the maximum recommended amount of caffeine that a healthy adult should guzzle.

artsculture3-3-2488c3b7531d9b6a.jpg

SHOPPING | No longer must you become an obsessive, penny-pinching coupon clipper to find the best deals shopping online. This Google Chrome browser extension (essentially an app for your internet browser) will do it for you. The browser extension HONEY scans the internet for coupon codes, discounts, promotions and deals and automatically applies them to your online cart. The extension works on a variety of sites, including Amazon, Groupon, Kohl's, Expedia, Nike and Crate & Barrel. And you can get cash bonuses for purchases on certain sites, such as Target and Walmart. ♦

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

More Arts & Culture »

Tags: ,

Speaking of For Your Consideration

Latest in Arts & Culture

Readers also liked…

Comments

Comments are closed.

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Arcadia

Arcadia @ Stage Left Theater

Fridays-Sundays. Continues through May 7

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

More by Mitch Ryals

  • 'Ministers of Justice'

  • 'Ministers of Justice'

    It took more than three years to reverse the wrongful convictions of three Spokane Valley men — and their fight still isn't over
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Apr 20, 2017
  • Tim-berrrrrr!

  • Tim-berrrrrr!

    Thirty trees pay the ultimate price in 'dozer debacle on South Hill Bluff; plus, summons supplant arrest warrants for county residents with unpaid court fines
    • by Daniel Walters and Mitch Ryals
    • Apr 20, 2017
  • Hostile Climate

  • Hostile Climate

    Green Issue 2017: How President Donald Trump's policies could adversely impact the environment
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Apr 20, 2017
  • More »

Top Tags in
Culture & Food

north monroe

get lit

green issue 2017

last word

Culture

Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation