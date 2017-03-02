Fresh Look 

click to enlarge Rae Lavande Pellerin

Stop Worrying About the Future

It's human nature to worry about the future; its infinite possible outcomes, the struggles and triumphs that have yet to be decided by us or for us. And though, regardless of personal, religious or spiritual beliefs, we just can't know an outcome until it happens, we still seek whatever reassurance with the whims of fate we can find. As part of an artist-in-residency project with the Spokane interactive arts nonprofit Laboratory, L.A.-based artist Rae Lavande Pellerin explores these concepts of destiny and predetermination. Pellerin's video, sound and sculptural installation "Stop Worrying About the Future" revolves around familiar elements of our prophesying rituals, like fortune cookies, that are mass-marketed under the guise of soothing that primal urge to change or see what's yet to come. And as we face a future that looms heavy with the potential for foreboding outcomes in national and international politics, climate change and economic stability, the narrative surrounding Pellerin's work gets close to the issues that deeply matter to so many of the younger generations.

Opening reception March 3, from 5-8 pm; show runs through March 27 • Richmond Art Collective • 228 W. Sprague • laboratoryspokane.com

MORE FIRST FRIDAY EVENTS Receptions on Friday, March 3, from 5-8 pm, unless otherwise noted. For additional information, visit downtownspokane.org or inlander.com/firstfriday.

1900 Inc., 114 W. Pacific

"Mnemonic Proxy" features mixed-media robots by James Barrett, photography by Mia Barrett and paintings and sculptures by Chad Brazil. March 3, 5-8 pm and March 4, 11 am-5 pm.

Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone

"Flora" is a solo exhibition featuring the artwork of celebrated Spokane artist Melissa Cole.

Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave.

Award-winning local painter Kay O'Rourke showcases her work. Reception from 5-10 pm.

Bistango, 108 N. Post

Music by Echo Elysium, 6-9 pm.

Bloem, 808 W. Main

Local artist Debbie McCulley displays new works of art.

Boutique Bleu, 1184 W. Summit Pkwy.

Watercolor art by Jeannine Frucci, from 5-9 pm.

Bozzi Gallery, 221 N. Wall

Three Feather Studios is featured for this month's show, including portraits by Navajo artist Jeremy Salazar.

Chosen Vintage, 7 W. Main

See photos by Bink Olney and mixed-media art by Jason Bagge.

Coeur Coffeehouse, 701 N. Monroe

"Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea" features new works by local artist Jessica Klier.

Core Pilates and Wellness, 1230 W. Summit Pkwy.

Paintings by Ukrainian-born artist Oksana Tepp; reception from 4:30-8:30 pm.

Craftsman Cellars, 1194 W. Summit Pkwy.

Fiber and textile wall hangings by Michele Mokrey for the show "Fiber Frenzy." Reception from 2-9 pm, with music by Dave McRae from 6:30-8:30.

Dodson's Jewelers, 516 W. Riverside

"Nature's Frolic" features animal-themed watercolor on fabric by Walla Walla artists Kathy Wildermuth and Margaret Jamison.

Express Employment Professionals, 331 W. Main

Members of the Inland Northwest Peace Corps Association share their experiences from around the world through art as part of the Peace Corps' 56th anniversary.

Free People, 865 W. Main

Floral arrangements by Emma Jeanne Floral Design.

Hills' Restaurant & Lounge, 401 W. Main

Music by the Front Porch Trio, from 6-9 pm.

Kolva-Sullivan Gallery, 115 S. Adams

A contemporary solo exhibition by Andrea Van Voorhis.

LeftBank Wine Bar, 108 N. Washington

Paintings by Joel Stehr in a show titled "Isaac."

Liberty Building, 203 N. Washington

A reception originally planned for last month recognizes artists currently displaying their work in the historic building: Carl Richardson, Nicholas Sironka, James Frye, Priscilla Barnett, Joe Flores, Christina Deubel and others.

Liberty Ciderworks, 164 S. Washington

Local photographer Frank Knapp shows his black-and-white images of the Palouse.

Lucky Leaf Co., 1111 W. First

A group show featuring art by past and present students of Spokane Falls Community College.

Marmot Art Space, 1206 W. Summit Pkwy.

The gallery celebrates its second anniversary and displays metal sculptures by Rick Davis. Reception from 4:30-8:30 pm.

Missing Piece Tattoo, 410 W. Sprague

Art by Laura Novak.

Nectar Catering and Events, 120 N. Stevens

Paintings by finger-painter Natalie Hoebing; reception features music by Dan Conrad, from 5-10 pm.

New Moon Art Gallery, 1326 E. Sprague

Art by Sam White, who paints abstract and figurative forms, and Mike Buck, who creates functional, hand-glazed and painted pottery.

Numerica Credit Union, 502 W. Riverside

Enjoy live music by Belliardo and the Luke Stuivenga Band during a launch party for the 2017 Riverkeeper IPA from River City Brewing. Events from 5:30-8 pm.

Object Space, 1818½ E. Sprague

New works by Spokane artists Neicy Frey and Tiffany Patterson in a "a place made home."

Overbluff Cellars, 304 W. Pacific

Artist Anne Marie King paints with acrylics on canvas and wood.

The Observatory, 15 S. Howard

A continuation of the Spokane Falls Community College past/present art student group show, featuring various artists.

Patit Creek Cellars, 822 W. Sprague

The Spokane Falls Community College reunion exhibition showcases work by students, alumni and instructors of SFCC.

Pottery Place Plus, 203 N. Washington

A guest showcase featuring the work of celebrated local potter Shirley Johnson.

River City Brewing Co., 121 S. Cedar

Fine art and photographs by Moscow artist Heather Woolery are on display.

Rocket Bakery, 157 S. Howard

Local artist and muralist Ashley Moss shows her work.

Saranac Art Projects, 25 W. Main

"Scorched Earth" is a collaborative installation by twin sisters Julie and Kristen Gautier-Downes exploring the sisters' shared trauma.

Spokane Public Library, 906 W. Main

Celtic music by Broken Whistle with performances by local dancers, from 6:30-8 pm.

T's Lounge, 703 N. Monroe

Live DJing by Benny Blanko, art by Ryan Stocks and Sara Jean.

Trackside Studio Ceramic Gallery, 115 S. Adams

"The Trailing Vine" features the work of gallery member Gina Freuen.

Weathers & Associates Consulting, 105 S. Madison

Live jazz music by Jesse Tinsley and his sons, Colby and Rogan.

William Grant Gallery and Framing, 1188 W. Summit Pkwy.

Floral collages by artist Linda Noel Schierman are on display. ♦