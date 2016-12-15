GEAR AND GIFTS 

Strafe Sickbird Suit, Alpine Shop (Sandpoint), $950

Slowly but surely, the one-piece (aka the onesie) is making a comeback. The Strafe Sickbird Suit is an uber-technical piece of outerwear meant for the stormiest of powder days. It's built tough, with waterproof and breathable fabric. Not ready to commit to the entire suit? Strafe has a full lineup of jacket and pants options with the same technical excellence.

MyPakage, Alpine Haus (Spokane), $22-$45

MyPakage is designed for the athletic male, but is suitable for any man looking for the most comfortable undergarment on the market. There's plenty of support, with lightweight fabric enhanced with moderate stretch. It's also ultra-breathable. There are multiple style options, with plenty of fun patterns.

BootDoc Insoles, Sports Creel (Spokane), $75-$125

The most important aspect of ski and snowboard gear isn't what's attached to your boots, but rather the boots themselves, and how they fit. The BootDoc system includes multiple options to suit the level needs your feet require. The basic option ($75) is the drop-in liner, for a quick easy fix. There are custom liners ($95) made with the Podoscope diagnostic machine that shows the contours of your foot and customizes the liner. The next step up is the full posted option with a cork heel ($125).

Platypus SoftBottle with Closure Cap, Mountain Gear (Spokane), $9

A key to a great day in the mountains is hydration. The Platypus SoftBottle can fit anywhere, whether in a cup holder or an inside pocket. This bottle is versatile and weighs 80 percent less than most hard hydration bottles.

Line Skis "I Am A Skier" clothing, lineskis.com, $20-$70

Available at many ski shops in the Inland Northwest, the "I am a Skier" clothing line comes in T-shirts, hoodies, and even is available for little shredders in the onesie form; this is a great gift for the skier in your life. They're also readily available online through multiple outlets.

MSR Evo Snowshoes, REI (Spokane), $140

This is a great way to enjoy winter, no matter what the snow conditions are. Snow lovers can incorporate snowshoes into their quiver of winter equipment. These snowshoes, built for rolling terrain and trails, are among the top-rated on the market today. ♦