January 18, 2017 News & Comment » Comment

Getting Connected 

Do Something: How to get involved with your community this week

Homeless people, or those at risk of becoming homeless, can find many of the services they need in one place on Jan. 24 at Spokane's Homeless Connect event. Held at the Salvation Army, the event hosts service providers fighting to end homelessness by helping those in need with housing, shelter, medical and dental screenings and benefit assistance. In addition to those services, homeless people can quash misdemeanor warrants at the event, thanks to the involvement of Spokane's Community Court. Anyone wanting to donate to the event — warm clothes would be appreciated — is welcome to do so. Homeless people attending the event should bring ID and a Social Security card, if they have it.

WOMEN'S MARCH ON SPOKANE

People of the Inland Northwest are invited to gather in Spokane and join communities nationwide on Saturday as part a day-long Women's March, which will begin in Washington, D.C. Activities begin at 11 am with a rally at the Spokane Convention Center (334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd.), featuring inspirational speakers from human rights, justice and women's advocacy groups, as well as musical entertainment. A peaceful march begins at 1 pm, followed by a volunteer fair at the Convention Center.

PEOPLE RISE UP!

The Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane and partners host a free, all-ages grassroots festival on Saturday to sharpen activist skills. There will be music, poetry, speakers, an action bar, creative activities, a kids' zone, and a free soup and bread potluck to warm up after the Women's March. Free. At the Community Building, 35 W. Main, 2-5 pm.

NORTH IDAHo COMMUNITY MARCH

A nonpartisan, grassroots event serving as a call to get involved is scheduled for Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm. Various local organizations will share their missions and recruit volunteers to work in the areas of protecting the environment, human/women's rights, economic/social justice and building a welcoming and charitable community. Open to all ages, genders and persuasions. Free. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., Sandpoint.♦

  • Children Will Listen

  • Children Will Listen

    How art speaks to life in this particular moment
    • by John T. Reuter
    • Jan 18, 2017
  • So Here We Are

  • So Here We Are

    Here's hoping the new president fills the office with the grace and sense of tradition it requires
    • by Robert Herold
    • Jan 18, 2017
  • Get Big Money Out

  • Get Big Money Out

    Letters to the Editor
    • Jan 18, 2017
