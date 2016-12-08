Gift Guide: COUPON CLIPPERS 

click to enlarge

When everyone else is grabbing for the sports pages or comics in the Sunday paper, coupon clippers get giddy over those slippery, full-color ad inserts. They troll the web for treasures offered by Groupon, RetailMeNot, Valpak and the like. And terms like "two-for-one" or "buy-one, get-one-half-price" might induce a swoon. But don't call them cheap, suggests a recent Vanity Fair article profiling celebrity bargain shoppers like Zac Efron and Kate Middleton. They're frugal, thrifty, pennywise. And they're easy to shop for, especially if you get a bargain deal in the process.

PORTABLE BACK MASSAGER

Whether slicing through the Sunday circular or going online in search of great deals, coupon clippers spend a lot of time seated. Then there's the drive time to umpteen different stores on their shopping list, not to mention the hard concrete floors in those shopping locales. It's tough trying to save money, so treat your favorite frugalista to a portable back massager and remind them it's cheaper than going to a real masseuse. $25 • homedics.com

SMEAD HANDY FILE FILING SYSTEM

Phone plans aren't free so unless stores have Wi-Fi; it may be faster and more economical to print out online coupons ahead of time than sort through QR codes on a handheld device. Help the coupon clipper in your life stay organized with a sturdy, portable alphabetized filing system for quick and easy coupon access, from applesauce to Ziploc baggies. $24, Kershaw's Office Supply • 119 S. Howard

TOTE BAG

Even before The Learning Channel championed savvy shoppers with its reality show Extreme Couponing, bargain hunters have been sharing their secrets. On her website, for example, the Krazy Coupon Lady lists retailers like Trader Joe's and Whole Foods, which reward shoppers for bringing their own bag. With local artist Debbie McCulley's owl-themed grocery bag, your favorite coupon clipper will have a place to tote coupons or groceries, and earn money back for shopping. Although it's not likely that coupons are accepted at the kind of arts fairs where McCulley sells her work, a lot of them, like the one at Arbor Crest Winery, are free to attend (and free is good). $24 • debbiemcculley.com

REFILLABLE WINE BOTTLE

Saving money is hard, thirsty work. Reward the coupon clipper in your life with the bargain-priced 1.5 liter bottle of Bistro Rouge wine. The added bonus? It's refillable, saving money and landfill waste! Spring for a case of this popular Pend d'Oreille Winery brand to help your favorite coupon clipper organize a coupon-sharing party. Monetize the shindig and you might have helped discover a whole new career. $19 • Pend d'Oreille Winery • 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint n