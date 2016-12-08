Gifts For: ANTIQUING GRANDMAS 

click to enlarge

Here is a woman who looks to the past for inspiration. She has so many ancient and repurposed items she was shabby-chic before that was even a thing. While she owns plenty of genuine antiques — aesthetically or historically significant items more than 100 years old — she's also game to rummage through thrift stores for the perfect '70s vintage find. She's classy and elegant and probably already has everything she ever wanted. Whatever you give her this Christmas, just don't call her an antique.

DOUGH TABLE

There once was a time when folks didn't care about having granite countertops or a matching backsplash in their kitchens. Instead, they baked with love and care. If your granny makes the perfect apple pie or chocolate chip cookie, think about purchasing a dough table. Complete with storage space for all of necessary ingredients (including entire drawers for flour and sugar), and appropriate tools, they were especially popular at the turn of the century. Add to the excitement by purchasing old-time cooking accessories as well. $265 • 1889 Salvage Co. • 2209 N. Monroe

TEAPOT AND SCONE MIX

We tea connoisseurs live in a coffee drinker's world. But if your grandmother is also a fan of tea (as are many in her age bracket), she'll be delighted by the Silver Spoon Tea House's variety of new, vintage and antique teapots. Prices range from $15 to $300, depending on your selection. Pair the pot with a delicious housemade scone mix, which comes in a variety of flavors and serves about 16. $10 scone mix; $75 Mason Vista teapot • Silver Spoon Tea House • 1427 W. Sixth

SPA DAY

This is a woman who can shop until she drops. She's always looking for a good deal but isn't necessarily willing to spend money on frivolous things for herself (other than teapots, of course). That's why you should treat her to a Highlands Day Spa facial express treatment. The 30-minute gift package includes a lavish mix of cleansing, exfoliation, toning, massage and moisturizing. $45 • Highlands Day Spa • 4365 Inverness Dr., Post Falls

WLC HANDHELD

Every now and then your antiquing grandmother wants items that appear to be vintage, but actually were were made sometime this year. That's where the Westward Leather Co. Handheld comes in. This sleek yet strong leather clutch is handcrafted right here in Spokane by company owner Ben Fife. The envelope design is perfect for a night on the town or even a storage space for tiny antique purchases. Colors come in natural or oiled tan. $135 • Westward Leather Co. • westwardleather.com ♦