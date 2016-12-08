December 08, 2016 Special Guides » Gift Guide

Gifts For: EARLY ADOPTERS 

Gift Guide 2016

click to enlarge giftguide3-1-49818dd9ba3c011b.jpg

This is the man or woman who likes to have the latest and greatest before anyone else. They're the type who figured out that the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was combustible early on. Each year it becomes more overwhelming to shop for this person, as you worry that they've already purchased the gadget before you've even heard of it. Some suggestions for things they probably (maybe?) don't have yet.

GRAVITY COMPASS VR GAME

giftguide3-2-f666bb17affee9bf.jpg

The early adopter will most likely own an Oculus Rift virtual reality headset, so why not give them a locally made game to go along with it? You can support NovaWake Studios, which operated the now-closed Time Traveler Lounge earlier this year, by purchasing a relaxing, mind-message of a game, Gravity Compass. The experience takes viewers through galaxies and caves and enchanting light shows and lasts for 30 minutes. $2.99 to download • store.steampowered.com/app/438650


BEATS BY DRE STUDIO WIRELESS

giftguide3-3-2bc281cfb6e4c14e.jpg

Your adopter got a pair of Beats by Dre headphones ages ago; this Christmas, it's time to help her up her game with the new wireless noise-canceling variety. That's right: the updated Beats Studio version now comes without a pesky cord to slow folks down. Stray as far as 30 feet before the Bluetooth capability begins to falter. With a rechargeable battery and re-engineered sound, the headphones allow folks to take incoming calls and skip songs right from the headset. $303 • Huppin's • 8016 N. Division

MERMAID BLANKET

giftguide3-4-55c04a9bc5ae6e45.jpg

Call this the new Snuggie, or Slanket, if you must. The mermaid blanket, which wraps around its wearer's legs, is quickly becoming the hottest trend in the needle and yarn world. If you're capable of crocheting or knitting, it's time to give your early adopter a handmade item they'll cherish forever — and likely will cause them to reminisce about their love for The Little Mermaid. The folks at Paradise Fibers (where you can purchase mermaid patterns for $4-$6) recommend using Ella Rae superwash yarn. Expect to purchase at least five balls of yarn to complete this perfect gift. Cost depends on the yarnParadise Fibers • 225 W. Indiana

LENZ HEATED VEST

giftguide3-5-2eb2fd692b14def4.jpg

Whether your giftee is into skiing or snowboarding, or even hunting and fishing, they need a way to stay toasty when exploring the great outdoors. While you (and they) are already familiar with toe and hand warmers, reliable German company Lenz recently introduced a new high-powered heater to its American customers — a lithium battery-powered heated vest. Like Lenz's other warming products, it can be regulated from your smartphone via Bluetooth. Though an expensive purchase, it's guaranteed to last longer than just one season. $450 • The Sports Creel12505 E. Sprague, Spokane Valley

