December 08, 2016 Special Guides » Gift Guide

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Gifts For: HOMEBODIES 

Gift Guide 2016

By
click to enlarge giftguide11-1-ee68828031bfd4d2.jpg

It's not that they don't have friends. Homebodies choose to stay at home, they tell you. That doesn't mean they don't want affection in the form of gifts. But what do you buy a person whose favorite thing to do, literally, is nothing at all? The trick is to make them feel like snuggling up all warm and cozy at home is just as interesting as the world out there.

HIMALAYAN SALT LAMP

giftguide11-2-a7cd0f3bae8dbaa2.jpg

There's too much stress out there in the world for a homebody. Sometimes the stress can follow them inside, creating some serious negative energy at home. You can solve a homebody's sea of troubles with a Himalayan Salt Lamp. It comes with a card that explains how the lamp, made with Himalayan salt, will cleanse and purify the air. If all that doesn't work out, they're still fun to look at. Starting at $20 • Wonders of the World • The Flour Mill • 621 W. Mallon


SELF-SUSTAINING ECOSYSTEM

giftguide11-3-2c91eecb44de68d5.jpg

What if — just maybe — homebodies could witness all the wonders of a self-sustaining ecosystem simply by staring at a little jar? The EcoSphere has bottled up nature and made it available for living rooms everywhere. The homebody you know will never have to feed it, and pets can't get inside. Be sure to explain the miracle of this self-sustaining ecosystem before they conclude that it's pretty much a snowglobe with some shrimp. $64 • eco-sphere.com


SHEEPSKIN SLIPPERS

giftguide11-4-67d463eb0a1c4909.jpg

We all know what it's like to be at home, next to a heater or under a blanket, and still have icy-cold feet. People who live their lives at home need good slippers, and you'll get bonus points if you give them sheepskin slippers. With these slippers, the insoles can be taken out and washed or replaced, so they don't have to worry about stinky feet. $74 • The Leather Works • 215 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene


SEAHAWKS BLANKET

giftguide11-5-c50ac20f88db3be3.jpg

Don't give them just any blanket. Give them a blanket emblazoned with the logo of their favorite sports team. In the Northwest, that's usually the Seahawks, at least until they're not good anymore. Nobody is going to turn down a chance to cuddle with something this soft, especially when there's a mean-looking bird on it. $35 • Red Fox Sports • River Park Square,808 W. Main; NorthTown Mall, 14700 E. Indiana

Tags:

  • Pin It

More Gift Guide »

Latest in Gift Guide

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Hour Of Code

Hour Of Code @ Gizmo-cda

Fri., Dec. 9, 4-6 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Wilson Criscione

  • 'No' to Sessions

  • 'No' to Sessions

    Trail Mix: Murray opposes AG pick Sessions, McMorris Rodgers' future
    • by Mitch Ryals and Wilson Criscione
    • Dec 8, 2016
  • Skunked

  • Skunked

    Why Spokane County Commissioners passed a temporary ban on new outdoor pot farms without telling anyone
    • by Wilson Criscione
    • Dec 8, 2016
  • Prisoner Problems

  • Prisoner Problems

    Computer errors continue to plague state Department of Corrections; plus, Washington ranked first in pro-charter-school policies
    • by Mitch Ryals and Wilson Criscione
    • Dec 8, 2016
  • More »

Top Tags in
Special Guides

Gift Guide

HOLIDAY GUIDE

last word

Multimedia Guide

Music

Readers also liked…

Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation