Gifts For: OFFICE PARIAHS 

We all have them, the office pariahs who might be great at their job, but not so great at human interaction or personal hygiene. Or perhaps they're awful at their job, but the boss just doesn't see that you and your coworkers are always picking up the slack. Even pariahs get presents this year — it might be an office Secret Santa requirement, or just career smarts if that pariah happens to be the owner's offspring. Here are a few things that will make the pariah feel good, without you actually having to spend any more time with them than necessary.

TEA POT

Perhaps your office pariah is also someone you feel obligated to give something nice to at the holidays — like a boss who holds your future raise in their hands, or a peer who happens to be the owner's kid. This Kalich Polish pottery teapot is a solid choice. Your pariah can enjoy a lovely spot of tea at home or at work, knowing you're responsible for the beautiful thing, without you actually having to be there and drinking tea with them. $85 • The Kitchen Engine • The Flour Mill • 621 W. Mallon, #416

STUFFED KITTEN

Your office pariah is likely that for a reason, whether it's an awful personality, offensive odor or backstabbing way with office politics. Even if they have no friends, though, it's sad to think of anyone alone at the holidays. This stuffed kitten will give them something to pet without actually endangering any living creatures. $9-$25 • Douglascuddletoy.com

ANNUAL MOVIE PASS

Just because someone is unpopular at work doesn't mean they need to be homebodies. Get then an annual pass to the Garland Theater and they'll have access to a year's worth of movies, and a place to go sit alone, in the dark, and mull why no one wants to share their popcorn. $65 • Garland Theater • 924 W. Garland

CAKE POP BOUQUET

Sweet treats are an ideal gift for an office pariah. Everyone can get on board with a tasty little morsel of sugar, and these individual-sized cake pops from Chocolate Apothecary are both delicious and the perfect size for someone to eat by themselves — one at a time, or by the dozen. $1.50 each • Chocolate Apothecary • 621 W. Mallon, #419 ♦