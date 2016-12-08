Gifts For Organizations Making a Difference 

click to enlarge Young Kwak

Teen Closet co-directors Robyn Nance (left) and Linda Rogers.

ARC OF SPOKANE

The Arc aims to provide a better quality of life for local adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities, allowing them to participate in craft-making, socializing with friends and going out into the community for various activities and events. To help support these programs, consider donating lunch supplies (paper plates, canned soda, candy, plastic utensils, etc.), arts and crafts items (ceramics, wood-assembled crafts), small items to be used as bingo prizes, DVDs and any games or accessories for the Nintendo Wii. Contact Christina Brelia at 496-8671 for more information. The Arc Community Center • 320 E. Second • arc-spokane.org • 328-6326 (EG)

TEEN CLOSET

Teen Closet gives foster youth, homeless teens and teens in need opportunities to pick out their own clothing for free at the organization's boutique. Teen Closet has a priority need for new, packaged underwear and socks to distribute to each kid who comes by. Also consider donating new or gently used tennis shoes, belts and new hygiene products for both girls and boys. Teen Closet • 9212 E. Montgomery Ave., Suite 302, Spokane Valley • teencloset.org • 534-1151 (EG)

BLESSINGS UNDER THE BRIDGE

This nonprofit's mission is to help the homeless and less fortunate "by restoring hope, purpose, and dignity to the hearts and lives of those lost on the streets of our community and the communities around the world." Donations of new and gently used clothing, socks, shoes, boots, winter gear (hats, gloves, coats, blankets, sleeping bags, etc.), toiletries, hygiene products, backpacks, and packaged food and drinks help Blessings Under the Bridge provide for the people its volunteers serve. Blessings Under the Bridge • 7503 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley • butb.org • 624-7821 (EG)

ODYSSEY YOUTH MOVEMENT

This youth-led organization is committed to serving the LGBTQ youth community in the Spokane area through programs, policies and services. Odyssey is currently in need of underwear for all genders in all adult sizes, as well as bras and chest binders. It could also use a loveseat or easy chair, beanbag chairs, travel-size hygiene items and bulk nutritious snacks. Contact the number below to set up a time to drop off your donations, or stop by during drop-in hours Monday and Wednesday, from 3 to 8 pm, or Friday, 3 to 9 pm. Odyssey Youth Movement • 1121 S. Perry • odysseyyouth.org • 325-3637 (HM)

PROJECT BEAUTY SHARE

For women who cannot afford to purchase personal care items, cosmetics and other hygiene products on their own, this local organization collects brand-new and barely used items to donate to area agencies that then distribute the goods to women in need. Project Beauty Share is mostly in need of financial donations this time of year, but could also use brand-new mascara, body lotions and other cosmetics. Project Beauty Share • 216 N. Bernard • projectbeautyshare.org/what-to-give • 455-3537 (EG)

WORLD RELIEF SPOKANE

The local subset of international organization World Relief aims to help resettle refugees in Spokane affected by war and natural disasters. This winter, staff requests donations of furniture of any kind, new hygiene products, household items (kitchenware, especially), linens, cleaning supplies, and electronics. To schedule a donation pickup or drop-off, call the number below or email resource coordinator Brian Olson at [email protected]. World Relief Spokane • 1522 N. Washington, Suite 200 • worldreliefspokane.org • 484-9829 (HM)

YWCA SPOKANE

Since 1903, YWCA Spokane has helped women and children to escape domestic violence and economic distress through legal support, educational opportunities, safe spaces, and beyond. The center is currently in need of new underwear for women and children, deodorant, razors and other hygiene products. If you'd like to donate to the confidential Safe Shelter, residents there are in serious need of food: any canned goods, dinner kits like Hamburger Helper, and bulk nonperishables like rice. To make sure those items go to the shelter, be sure to indicate that when you drop them off. YWCA Spokane • 930 N. Monroe • ywcaspokane.org • 326-1190 (HM)

PAWSITIVE OUTREACH SPAY/NEUTER ALLIANCE (POSNA)

Serving Pend Oreille, Bonner and Spokane Counties, POSNA provides spay/neuter assistance to low-income pet owners, and stray and feral animals. They're currently working to complete a quarantine building to house new arrivals who may need time alone to adjust, or who are sick or injured. To furnish the new facility, POSNA is in desperate need of large kennels and playpens, cat towers, litter boxes, beds, and bowls for food and water. Other day-to-day necessities are noted on an wish list on their website. You can drop small donation items off at Max's Custom Pet Clothing (1510 E. Francis), or message the shelter on Facebook to set up a time to drop off or for them to pick up larger items. Pawsitive Outreach Spay/Neuter Alliance • P.O. Box 124, Newport • pawsitiveoutreach.wixsite.com/posna • [email protected] (HM) ♦