Gifts For: OUTDOORSY TYPES 

You, with your mundane office job and uninspired hobbies, don't see outdoorsy types during a normal day in the city. No, you see them only on your Facebook feed, as they ponder the rugged beauty of snowcapped mountain peaks with their back turned from the camera, as if they're in a North Face commercial and someone, maybe Mother Nature herself, whispered in their ear, "Never stop exploring." How are you supposed to know what to buy these mountain-climbing rebels for what they surely see as some silly little holiday? It's easy. Though they may stand above all other humans on top of a mountain, outdoorsy types are still humans, after all, and they need basic necessities — water, a place to sleep, and access to a cellphone.

HAMMOCK

After a long hike or a camping trip in the Pacific Northwest, finding a good place to lay down can be difficult. While your outdoorsy friends or family members may try to convince you that sleeping on dirt doesn't bother them, we all know they're lying. Surely, they wouldn't object to some outdoor furniture, like a hammock. All they need to set it up is a couple of trees, obviously easy to come by around here. The good ones are relatively packable. Or when they're not using the hammock, borrow it and set it up in the backyard for a relaxing day in the sun. It's a win-win. $84.95 • Mountain Gear • 2002 N. Division

WATER FILTER

There are no water taps out in the woods, and drinking water straight from the source is a bad idea. If an outdoors lover doesn't have a water filter, they need one. They can filter clear water they may find, getting out anything that would have made them sick. This Platypus GravityWorks Bottle Kit is pump-free and would easily fit into a backpack. $99.95 • Mountain Gear • 2002 N. Division

SOLAR CHARGER

"But how can I take pictures of all the cool places I've been if my electronics die?" is likely a question an outdoorsy type would ask. Not to worry; they make chargers that use solar power for cameras, MP3 players, smartphones and tablets. $99.95 • Black Sheep Sporting Goods • 3534 N. Government Way, Coeur d'Alene

CAT SKIING

This, to be clear, has nothing to do with cats on miniature skis. Unfortunately. The "cat" refers to being transported on the mountain for backcountry skiing using a snowcat instead of a chairlift. Rather than buying your skier friend some gear that may or may not be what they need, buy them a day of cat skiing from Selkirk Powder, right next to Schweitzer Mountain Resort. $425 • Selkirk Powder Company • 10,000 Schweitzer Mountain Rd., Sandpoint ♦