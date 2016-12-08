December 08, 2016 Special Guides » Gift Guide

Gifts For: PEOPLE WHO HAVE EVERYTHING 

Gift Guide 2016

The challenge with having someone on your list who seems to have everything already — every tool ever made, the world's foremost collection of Lladró figurines, one exquisitely furnished home for every day of the week spread across the globe — is that if they wanted an item, they'd likely have bought it already. For them, the acquisition is part of the allure. Instead, give them something to remind them of life's fleeting moments. But remember, ephemerality don't come cheap.

MOVA SPINNING GLOBE

What do you give someone who has everything? The world. MOVA spinning globes are encased in ultra-thin plastic and spin on a plexiglass stand using natural light, appearing to hover as they turn. Mesmerizing. The Cassini Terrestrial model features a world map based on the travels of Captain James Cook, whose 18th-century explorations famously reshaped our perception of the Pacific Ocean. $175 • Wonders of the World • The Flour Mill • 621 W. Mallon


COMPASS AND KEY HOOK

"Travel makes one modest," said writer Gustave Flaubert. "You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world." Entertainer Danny Kaye is a little more encouraging: "To travel is to take a journey into yourself." For the person who has everything, travel really does broaden the mind, affording an opportunity to acquire things, but also experiences (which, unlike things, you get to take with you no matter where you go). Whether it's a hike in the woods or a trek through distant lands, a compass is an essential navigational tool because, as Buddha says: "It is better to travel well than to arrive." $65 • Craft & Lore • 6055 N. Government Way #3, Coeur d'Alene


ADOPT A WILD ANIMAL

Humans have a curious and complex relationship with animals, relying on them for food, caring for them, adopting their symbol in important rituals or for real as a pet. While it's illegal (and impractical) to have, for example, a jaguar as a pet, the National Wildlife Federation offers symbolic adoptions. The $50 adoption kit yields a poster, photo calendar magnet and plushy of the adopted animal to remind the adoptee of his or her good deed. $50-$250 • shopnwf.org/Adoption-Center

Tags:

