January 18, 2017 Music & Film » Film

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Golden Arches 

Michael Keaton gives us the story of McDonald's in the Founder

By
click to enlarge Michael Keaton is as intense as ever as the king of fast food.
  • Michael Keaton is as intense as ever as the king of fast food.

Few things are more American than McDonald's, which is what makes The Founder rather horrifying. I found myself scribbling that word — horrifying — a lot during my viewing of the film, which condemns with its conclusion that the American dream at its apex is nothing more than rapacious bullshit.

The Founder is also clever and funny; the sharp script is by Robert D. Siegel. The story it tells is brilliant and kind of inspiring, until it turns frightening and even sinister. Its protagonist — Ray Kroc, McDonald's innovator and later something of a business cult leader, portrayed by the intense, superb Michael Keaton — is genius and evil in that banal way of greedy, insecure men; the film's protagonist is also its villain.

Director John Lee Hancock's previous movie was Saving Mr. Banks, about Walt Disney's attempt to twist a tough, true story into something cartoonish and suitable for mass entertainment, which is also how you might describe The Founder's Kroc in broad strokes. The Founder is, like almost every other story about anything quintessentially American, about the twisted, not even really hidden, driving force underneath it.

And it's not even about the food! This is not Super Size Me, not a denunciation of McDonald's as a dealer, pushing junk food on susceptible consumers. It's purely about the business side, and how the innovations Kroc brought to the industry radically changed America. Hell, the fast-food industry didn't exist before Kroc: he invented it, picking up the ideas meticulously designed by Dick (Nick Offerman) and Mac McDonald (John Carroll Lynch) of southern California and turning them into something that the brothers had no interest in pursuing: nationwide presence and success. And cheating them in the process, naturally. What's more American than that?

Keaton is absolutely mesmerizing in a — yes — horrific way with his vision of McDonald's as "the new American church," the golden arches a sight as iconic of America as church spires and the Stars and Stripes. What we're seeing here in The Founder is the beginning of the corporatization of civic spaces.

It's amazing. It's horrifying. It's America. ♦

Trailer


The Founder
Rated PG-13 · 115 minutes · 2017
Official Site: thefounderfilm.com
Director: John Hancock
Producer: Don Handfield, Jeremy Renner, Aaron Ryder, Glen Basner, Alison Cohen, Karen Lunder, Harvey Weinstein, Bob Weinstein, David Glasser, Christos Konstantakopoulos, Holly Brown, David Greathouse and William Johnson
Cast: Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman, John Lynch, Laura Dern, Linda Cardellini, B.J. Novak, Patrick Wilson, Justin Brooke and Griff Furst

Now Playing

Sorry there are no showtimes for The Founder on Wednesday, January 18.
The next date is playing is Thursday, January 19 .

Tags: ,

  • Pin It

More Film »

Latest in Film

  • Mind the Gap

  • Mind the Gap

    20th Century Women offers a compassionate take on generational shifts
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Jan 18, 2017
  • Print (and Reprint) the Legend

  • Print (and Reprint) the Legend

    Jackie keeps repeating its intriguing ideas about turning people into icons
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Jan 12, 2017
  • Gangster's Bore

  • Gangster's Bore

    Ben Affleck directs and stars in Live by Night, but forgets to add some excitement
    • by Maryann Johanson
    • Jan 12, 2017
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Nappy Roots

Nappy Roots @ John's Alley

Thu., Jan. 19, 9:30 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

or

More by Maryann Johanson

  • Gangster's Bore

  • Gangster's Bore

    Ben Affleck directs and stars in Live by Night, but forgets to add some excitement
    • by Maryann Johanson
    • Jan 12, 2017
  • Crucial Stuff

  • Crucial Stuff

    Hidden Figures rights wrongs both cinematic and historic
    • by Maryann Johanson
    • Jan 5, 2017
  • Big Tales

  • Big Tales

    A Monster Calls is a beautiful and unique story about children
    • by Maryann Johanson
    • Jan 5, 2017
  • More »

Most Commented On

Top Tags in
Music & Film

Review

Film

Music

Readers also liked…

  • Where Are the Women?

  • Where Are the Women?

    A critic's year-long deep dive into the way movies portray half of humanity
    • by Maryann Johanson
    • May 12, 2016
  • Spy vs. Spy

  • Spy vs. Spy

    The Man from U.N.C.L.E. carves out a unique space in a crowded espionage marketplace
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Aug 12, 2015
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation