Good for All Occasions 

click to enlarge Clear and sunny — and potentially frigid —requires the proper attire.

When the temperatures start to do some funky things, it takes the most seasoned professional to perfect the art of dressing for the current conditions. This comes after years of having too many layers, not enough layers, the wrong goggle lens or the wrong skis for the day's conditions.

Subarctic High Pressure System

Sunny, clear and freezing cold, usually with a wind chill

These are the days that easily confuse those newer to the sport of snow skiing. It's tempting to see sunshine and say to yourself, "Hey, this would be a perfect day to ski wearing sunglasses and no hat." This is absolutely the wrong time to ski in anything but down, down and more down. Even down underwear, if it's even a thing. A helmet, goggles, a neck gaiter, hand warmers everywhere, and as many layers as it takes to achieve something between comfort and looking like the Michelin man.

Storm Skiing

Snowing hard, possibly with some wind

Contrary to what one looks like when they come in from this type of skiing, this can be some of the most fun to be had out on the mountain. This brings out the hardiest of the skiers and snowboarders, and how people dress is usually all over the board. Lift rides can get cold, but the run down usually elevates your internal temperatures.

click to enlarge A fun day on the slopes needs the right gear.

Sunny Spring Days

Cold in the morning, warm and sunny from mid-morning to late afternoon

This calls for layering, and quick access to a backpack, car or locker will also come in handy. To simplify, on these days, it might be easier to just show up a little later once the sun has had a chance to soften up the corn snow. These are the opportunities to wear those sunglasses, go hatless, don your favorite retro onesie and any other of your favorite outfits

When it really gets interesting is when it goes from storm skiing to spring skiing within the same day. The moral of the story? Read the forecast and don't be afraid to pack extra clothes and items. But sometimes the trick is just wanting to pull yourself off the hill to make the change. ♦