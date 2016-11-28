November 28, 2016 InHealth » Check In

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Green Light for WSU 

Milestone

By
click to enlarge Washington State University President Kirk Schulz at the WSU-Spokane campus. | Young Kwak Photo
  • Washington State University President Kirk Schulz at the WSU-Spokane campus. | Young Kwak Photo

Washington State University is ready to accept applications for its new medical school opening in August 2017.

In October, the school earned preliminary accreditation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education. That meant WSU could begin recruiting students.

WSU expects about 60 students in the inaugural class of its Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane.

"This is a significant moment in Washington State University's 126-year history," says WSU President Kirk Schulz.

Students will receive medical education across four of WSU's campuses: Everett, Spokane, Tri-Cities and Vancouver. John Tomkowiak, founding dean of the college of medicine, has said that the hope is that students remain in Washington state to practice medicine.

The preliminary accreditation also marks a shift in the rift between WSU and the University of Washington. The UW medical school program is now working with Gonzaga University, and welcomed 60 students this year.

Gonzaga president Thayne McCulloh says he's happy to see WSU's medical school add more future doctors to the area: "This is a wonderful step toward continued growth of health science education and related research for the Inland Northwest, and a significant milestone for Spokane."

Tags:

  • Pin It
  |  

More Check In »

Latest in Check In

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science

Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through Jan. 6

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Wilson Criscione

Top Tags in
InHealth

PARENTING

PEOPLE

special needs

the EMPOWERED PATIENT

Readers also liked…

Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation