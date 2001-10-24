October 24, 2001 News & Comment » News

Halloween Events 

By

Tools

TheaterBlue Door Improv Comedy, Blue Door Theatre, in the alley at 122 S. Monroe. The Halloween show, Give Me Something Good to Eat 2: The Nightmare Continues, will creep you out on on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 31 at…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Our Republic

  • Our Republic

    Not just another small town heroin tragedy
    • by Scott A. Leadingham
    • Jun 23, 2016
  • Calling Out Snitches

  • Calling Out Snitches

    Efforts to make it harder to convict someone solely on an informant have stalled again
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Mar 18, 2015

More by n/a

  • Iron Upgrade

  • Iron Upgrade

    The new one is smart and funny and action-packed, and it’s bigger and better and sleeker. And Downey does it again, this time ramping up Stark’s arrogant wisecracking, telling anyone who’ll listen (mostly women) that, via the creation of his powerful Iron Man suit, he’s brought years of uninterrupted peace to the world.
    • by n/a
    • May 12, 2010
  • Seeing Gay

  • Seeing Gay

    A festival showing GLBT from all angles
    • by n/a
    • Nov 9, 2009
  • Get Out the Vote

  • Get Out the Vote

    With all the uncertainty in the world these days, hot wings and cold beer are two things we can get behind
    • by n/a
    • Nov 9, 2009
  • More »

Latest in News

  • The Jay Walk

  • The Jay Walk

    Jay Inslee probably will be re-elected governor — but how effective has he actually been during the past four years?
    • by Daniel Walters
    • Oct 13, 2016
  • No More Sanctions

  • No More Sanctions

    The Supreme Court's decision on education funding disappoints Dorn; plus, the Spokane City Council backs a trio of resolutions
    • Oct 13, 2016
  • Meeting in the Middle

  • Meeting in the Middle

    In the race for a Spokane County commission seat, have Candace Mumm and Josh Kerns shifted their political leanings?
    • by Wilson Criscione
    • Oct 13, 2016
  • More »
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Pinterest
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation