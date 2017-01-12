January 12, 2017 News & Comment » News

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

'Hookerville' Revisited 

Pedestrian bridge's price tag draws fire before city council vote; plus, Washington, Idaho fall short in closing the achievement gap

click to enlarge Mayor David Condon defended funding a pedestrian bridge to a section of East Sprague that one citizen calls "Hookerville."
  • Mayor David Condon defended funding a pedestrian bridge to a section of East Sprague that one citizen calls "Hookerville."

MAYOR CONDON, BRIDGE DEFENDER

For years, civic gadfly George McGrath has been referring to the planned $9.5 million University District pedestrian bridge by the derogatory name "Bridge to Hookerville" — a reference to EAST SPRAGUE's reputation for prostitution.

So it was no surprise that McGrath, in a bright orange "DRAIN THE SWAMP" shirt, showed up at the city council vote to approve Garco Construction as the contractor. Even though the bridge would be largely funded by state and federal money, McGrath objected to the price tag.

"This is a flagrant waste of taxpayer money!" McGrath said, arguing that the bridge would be useless for drivers and would be unused during the winter.

Typically, McGrath's comments are ignored. But this time, he got a response from the mayor himself, who had made a rare council meeting appearance at the council president's request.

"Look at this area with the need to grow the University District," Mayor David Condon said, stressing the power of economic development. "It now has a pharmacy school with some 600 students. We'll have two medical schools."

Condon, addressing McGrath by his first name, argued that the bridge will be crucial even for car commuters — students will be able to park on the other side of the railroad tracks. He noted that the bridge would be maintained by WSU, and that the design would make it much easier to plow during the winter.

The contract was approved 6-1. (DANIEL WALTERS)

(NOT) MAKING THE GRADE

While Washington performs well in overall K-12 achievement compared to other states, it's dead last when it comes to narrowing the ACHIEVEMENT GAP between poor and wealthy students, according to an annual survey.

Washington ranks 50th for this category, says a Quality Counts report by Education Week Research Center. Only the District of Columbia saw the achievement gap grow by a wider margin from 2003 until 2015.

The report, released last week, measured the achievement gap by scoring the proficiency of fourth- and eighth-grade students who took National Assessment of Educational Progress reading and math tests. Washington ranks seventh overall for proficiency in 2015, seven points above the national average. The state ranks 13th overall in K-12 achievement, which takes into account test scores and graduation rates.

The analysis gave letter grades to each state based on achievement, school finance and what Education Week calls "Chance for Success." With those measures combined, the state earned the same letter grade as the rest of the nation, a C.

The school finance analysis is timely, as the state legislature tries to figure out how to fully fund education as mandated by the 2012 McCleary decision during this year's session. According to Education Week, Washington is 31st when it comes to school spending patterns, and 10th in what the researchers consider "equity measures." Idaho, in the same report, ranked 48th out of 50 states. It earned an F on the school finance portion. (WILSON CRISCIONE)

Tags: ,

  • Pin It
  |  

More News »

Speaking of Briefs

  • Tests and Time

  • Tests and Time

    Psychiatrist could be held liable for the murderous behavior of a patient; plus, untested rape kits in the Gem State
    • by Mitch Ryals and Wilson Criscione
    • Jan 5, 2017
  • Crossed Wires

  • Crossed Wires

    A lawsuit accusing Comcast of deceiving Washington customers will move forward after surviving its first court battle
    • by Wilson Criscione
    • Dec 29, 2016
  • Dismissal Appealed

  • Dismissal Appealed

    Jameison case heads to a higher court over "extreme indifference" standard; plus, Idaho Supreme Court reverses course regarding payment of attorneys' fees
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Dec 22, 2016
  • More »

Latest in News

  • 'Why Aren't They Digging?'

  • 'Why Aren't They Digging?'

    The family of a man killed by Spokane Police in 2011 is still searching for answers
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Jan 12, 2017
  • Taking a Hike

  • Taking a Hike

    Whether or not they supported the minimum wage hike, local businesses and nonprofits are scrambling to pay for it
    • by Daniel Walters and Raven Haynes
    • Jan 12, 2017
  • 'It Shouldn't of Happened'

  • 'It Shouldn't of Happened'

    North Idaho College never questioned the men implicated in an alleged gang rape; instead, school officials scrutinized their accuser
    • by Wilson Criscione
    • Jan 5, 2017
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Engineering Forum

Engineering Forum @ Timber Creek Grill Buffet

Mondays. Continues through May 22

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Most Commented On

  • Thanks, Obama

    The legacy of the 44th President goes far beyond the election of the 45th
    • by Paul Dillon
    • Dec 29, 2016

  • One Free Shave

    Donald Trump might have merited a honeymoon with voters had he managed his transition better
    • by Robert Herold
    • Dec 29, 2016
  • More »

Top Tags in
News & Comment

Comment

scandal

scandals

briefs

green zone

Readers also liked…

  • The <i>Real</i> Rachel Dolezal

  • The Real Rachel Dolezal

    The story goes far beyond just a white woman portraying herself as black
    • by Daniel Walters
    • Jun 17, 2015
  • Patrolling While Black

  • Patrolling While Black

    Gordon Grant's nearly 30 years as a Spokane cop have been affected by race, but that's not the whole story
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Jul 8, 2015
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation