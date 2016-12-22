I Wasn't Looking for a Metaphor 

click to enlarge

predictable

I was looking for the right waveto wash the sand from my hands.So many waves laddering across the shorelineintime, yet my hands remained rough.Then a wave arrived in a coherent plungethat wiped them clean.And I thought of you.In the lip of the front porch frame,your silhouette distinct in the lucid light,your arms full of things whose smellsmade no sense:homemade brownies and fresh flowers.When you tell me you hope it is okay to just drop by,that hibernating exhaustion bucks my ribs.I have gone several weeks withouta cautious conversation with someonewho pitied my loss, who chose only safewords, unhurtable phrases.But you, you stepped in, humblyplaced your gifts on the entry tableand kept the air just the rightspace between us.Outside, the teeming moths made softbumping sounds against the light.Inside, you bent slightly toward me and,wordless, gave me a hug.You became a handful of light,a blossoming, my wave.