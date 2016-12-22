December 29, 2016 Special Guides » The Poetry Issue

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

I Wasn't Looking for a Metaphor 

By
click to enlarge small_waves_1920x1200.jpg

I was looking for the right wave
to wash the sand from my hands.
So many waves laddering across the shoreline
in predictable time, yet my hands remained rough.
Then a wave arrived in a coherent plunge
that wiped them clean.
And I thought of you.
In the lip of the front porch frame,
your silhouette distinct in the lucid light,
your arms full of things whose smells
made no sense:
homemade brownies and fresh flowers.
When you tell me you hope it is okay to just drop by,
that hibernating exhaustion bucks my ribs.
I have gone several weeks without
a cautious conversation with someone
who pitied my loss, who chose only safe
words, unhurtable phrases.
But you, you stepped in, humbly
placed your gifts on the entry table
and kept the air just the right
space between us.
Outside, the teeming moths made soft
bumping sounds against the light.
Inside, you bent slightly toward me and,
wordless, gave me a hug.
You became a handful of light,
a blossoming, my wave.

Tags:

  • Pin It
  |  

More The Poetry Issue »

Latest in The Poetry Issue

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
First Night Spokane

First Night Spokane @ Downtown Spokane

Sat., Dec. 31

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Top Tags in
Special Guides

Gift Guide

last word

Multimedia Guide

Music

Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation