If You're Visiting... 

click to enlarge You've got options: Shop for quirky gifts at Boo Radley's, check out the Spokane River, or shred our local ski resorts.

GO SHOPPING DOWNTOWN

We're excited about the future of our downtown shopping area. There's now an Urban Outfitters by River Park Square downtown — in addition to an Apple Store and Nordstrom — making the hipster crowd happy. There are also some local favorites like Auntie's Bookstore and Boo Radley's, one of the weirdest and most awesome places to shop in Spokane.

CHECK OUT THE RIVER

As spring (hopefully) nears, the Spokane River starts to rampage, meaning that the Spokane Falls downtown are a sight to see. If you want more hiking to go along with your water viewing, head to Riverside State Park, about 10 miles northwest of downtown.

VISIT A BREWERY

Many Inlander Restaurant Week participants already feature some of the Inland Northwest's best beers. For the full variety, visit the breweries themselves, as there are several downtown. If beer's not your thing, check out one of the whiskey bars downtown or one of the many wineries that have tasting rooms throughout the city.

PLAY IN SNOW

We've had a cold, snowy winter here in Spokane. It hasn't been good for our roads, but it's been great for local ski resorts. Within an hour from Spokane are Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park and 49 Degrees North Ski Area, a little further north. Or head over to Idaho, with Schweitzer Mountain Resort, Silver Mountain Resort or Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area.

EXPERIENCE THE LEGAL CANNABIS MARKET

Cannabis is legal in Washington (and has been for more than two years) for those ages 21 and up. Visiting local pot shops is a common thing to do for out-of-towners, but there's more incentive during Restaurant Week. Instead of grabbing bag of chips when you have the munchies, go out for some some delicious food from a local restaurant. For more information about the local marijuana scene, visit inlander.com/greenzone for a guide and a map of the region's stores.

GO GAMBLING

There are two popular casinos in the region: In Airway Heights, west of Spokane, there's Northern Quest Resort & Casino, run by the Kalispel Tribe. There's also Coeur d'Alene Tribe's Coeur d'Alene Casino in Worley, Idaho. Both casinos have restaurants featured in Restaurant Week.

WATCH THE ZAGS

The Gonzaga men's basketball team is one of the country's best. They're good every year, but this year they may have their best chance to make the Final Four. You might have trouble finding tickets for their games, but you can watch them at any number of local sports bars. Being in Spokane, surrounded by Zags fans, it's the next best thing. ♦