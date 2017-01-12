January 12, 2017 News & Comment » Green Zone

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Jokes and Tokes 

Marijuana's close rapport with counterculture buffoonery continues

By
click to enlarge The Further Day-Glo bus. - JOE MABEL
  • Joe Mabel
  • The Further Day-Glo bus.

"OK, so flower power didn't work, so what? We start again." John Lennon's call to arms, amplified to thousands at an Ann Arbor, Michigan, rally in December 1971 to free activist and rabble-rouser John Sinclair from prison, was less an admission of failure than it was instructive assurance. It echoed Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals, published the same year, particularly Rule No. 8: "Keep the pressure on. Never let up."

But opposite Sinclair and Alinsky's aims to overthrow and destroy, to many of the longhairs and outsiders of the hippie movement, Lennon's message was instead an innocuous invitation to continue living as if. As if the war is over. As if love is all you need. As if the prohibition of marijuana and psychedelics never happened.

Author Ken Kesey (One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest) and the Merry Pranksters did just that, their antics nourishing the long tradition of subversive trickery and humorous misbehavior in American life that is part and parcel of liberty. "All of us are beginning to do our thing," Kesey once said in something akin to a Prankster mission statement, "and we're going to keep doing it, right out front, and none of us are going to deny what other people are doing."

Their "revolt of the guinea pigs" (Kesey was introduced to LSD as a participant in a government drug study), a maximalist experiment in consciousness exploration, morality and communal insubordination, foretold the anti-establishment counterculture that clearly still thrives today. "Caution: Weird Load" read a sign on the back of their infamous home, a Day-Glo school bus. That bus, called Furthur, was fueled mostly by the group's insatiable appetite for tomfoolery. And marijuana.

"To the rebellious young and their allies, [cannabis] is a symbol of liberation — perhaps the symbol," argued Fortune at the apex of the paranoid pot debate in the '70s. It represented freedom from the mainstream, and from organization. And it paired well with nonconformist modes of thinking.

It still does.

In the wee hours of the new year, a prankster named Jesus Hands scaled Hollywood's iconic sign and altered the "oo" to spell out "Hollyweed." Jesus Hands, aka Zach Fernandez, told The Hollywood Reporter he did it "out of love" and in tribute to the artist Daniel Finegood, who first performed the same stunt in 1976. "Pot art. That's what it is," said Fernandez. He balked at accusations of vandalism, claiming he even picked up litter as he fled the scene.

Finegood received an A+ in his Cal State Northridge art class for his "environmental sculpture" work on the sign. Jesus Hands received a pound of Chong's Choice, Tommy Chong's cannabis brand, from the man himself, not to mention a misdemeanor trespassing charge. And Americans coast-to-coast had a good laugh. ♦

Tags: , ,

  • Pin It

More Green Zone »

Speaking of Marijuana, green Zone

Latest in Green Zone

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Fort Party for Kids

Fort Party for Kids @ Spark Central

Sat., Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Connor Dinnison

Most Commented On

  • Thanks, Obama

    The legacy of the 44th President goes far beyond the election of the 45th
    • by Paul Dillon
    • Dec 29, 2016

  • One Free Shave

    Donald Trump might have merited a honeymoon with voters had he managed his transition better
    • by Robert Herold
    • Dec 29, 2016
  • More »

Top Tags in
News & Comment

Comment

scandal

scandals

briefs

green zone

Readers also liked…

  • Social High

  • Social High

    A Spokane company launches a new cannabis-focused social media platform
    • by Jordy Byrd
    • Sep 24, 2015
  • High Tech

  • High Tech

    Apps for the modern marijuana connoisseur
    • by Jordy Byrd
    • Jun 17, 2015
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation