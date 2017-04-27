April 21, 2017 News & Comment » Green Zone

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Jokes and Tokes 

By
click to enlarge Tyler Smith - CAITLIN RYAN
  • Caitlin Ryan
  • Tyler Smith

When smoking cannabis, blood flowing to your brain attaches to cannabinoid receptors, which causes them to release dopamine and endorphins. The process creates a feeling of detachment from self-perspective, merriment and what can only be described as reflexive laughter. This explains why the marriage between pot and comedy has been going strong for all of these years.

So why not pair your greenery with a few laughs, brought on by the traveling weed comedy showcase The Dope Show. Host Tyler Smith will conduct a challenge for comedians, as they perform two sets over the course of a night — one sober, one after a smoke session. The joke tellers will be challenged to try and replicate their earlier sets; easier said than done in their weed-fogged sets. Enjoy a night of laughs as comics attempt to battle their cannabinoid-induced states for what should be a back-and-forth, laugh-inducing night.

The Dope Show • Sun, April 30 at 8 pm • 21+ • $15/$25 • Spokane Comedy Club • 315 W. Sprague • spokanecomedyclub.com • 318-9998

Related Events

  • The Dope Show @ Spokane Comedy Club

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

More Green Zone »

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Marijuana, green Zone

Latest in Green Zone

Readers also liked…

Comments

Comments are closed.

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Mammoths & Mastodons: Titans of the Ice Age

Mammoths & Mastodons: Titans of the Ice Age @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through May 7

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Tuck Clarry

Top Tags in
News & Comment

green zone

marijuana

Briefs

do something

Comment

Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation