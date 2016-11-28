November 28, 2016 InHealth » Living Section

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Just for Kids 

More Than a Story

By
click to enlarge living2-1-f2e9dc6fbb12ac53.jpg

Sitting on the floor, cross-legged, listening to a friendly librarian read aloud from a picture book has been an element of public libraries since their inception. And with increased focus on the importance of early childhood education and literacy, libraries have adopted new ways to sneak optimal learning experiences into these fun story sessions. At the 10-branch Spokane County Library District, weekly "Play and Learn Storytime" sessions for the littlest learners among us intentionally incorporate elements of the STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) philosophy while children listen and engage during the story.

"Usually books are chosen because they have some sort of subject or topic of interest to kids that uses imagination," explains SCLD's Jane Baker. "But it's not just the reading — kids are learning to recognize letters and words, and it brings in counting and fine and large motor skills."

The hour-long storytimes offered as regular events on the library's calendar are organized by age group, with sessions for ages 0 to 18 months, ages 1½ to 3, ages 2 to 5, ages 3 to 5 and family storytimes for all ages.

Baker says besides offering weekly sessions at all branches, the library has developed an outreach program to bring Play and Learn sessions to dozens of childcare centers in the region. Organizations or parents can also check out kits that include all the books and activity materials needed to host their own sessions.

"Storytime is very important to kids and early literacy, but it's become more sophisticated as time goes on," Baker says. "Early childhood learning is still one of the hallmarks of our strategies in reaching out."

For details on Play and Learn Storytime at your closest branch, visit scld.org and click "events."

Tags:

  • Pin It
  |  

More Living Section »

Latest in Living Section

  • The Yoga of Yes

  • The Yoga of Yes

    At the Ashtanga Yoga School of Spokane, teacher Shelley Enlow leads students toward self-knowledge
    • by Robin Hamilton Brodt
    • Nov 28, 2016
  • Balancing Life & Fitness

  • Balancing Life & Fitness

    Meet six locals who’ll inspire you to make 2017 your fittest year yet
    • by Taryn Phaneuf
    • Nov 28, 2016
  • Grains of Truth

  • Grains of Truth

    Shaun Thompson Duffy goes from mill to oven
    • by Carrie Scozzaro
    • Nov 28, 2016
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Pauline Haass Collected

Pauline Haass Collected @ Chase Gallery

Mondays-Fridays. Continues through Dec. 28

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Chey Scott

  • Doing a Disservice

  • Doing a Disservice

    Bringing pets to public places can have unintended consequences for those who rely on service animals
    • by Chey Scott
    • Nov 28, 2016
  • 50 Can't Miss Events

  • 50 Can't Miss Events

    Holiday Guide 2016
    • by Chey Scott, Connor Dinnison, Dan Nailen, Laura Johnson, Haylee Millikan and Franny Wright
    • Nov 23, 2016
  • TV | GOOD GIRLS REVOLT

  • TV | GOOD GIRLS REVOLT

    The battle of the sexes, on the page and on the screen
    • by Chey Scott
    • Nov 23, 2016
  • More »

Top Tags in
InHealth

PARENTING

PEOPLE

special needs

the EMPOWERED PATIENT

Readers also liked…

  • In Search of Normal

  • In Search of Normal

    Ken Hopkins reflects on the moment that changed everything
    • by Daniel Walters
    • Dec 7, 2015
  • Destination: Health

  • Destination: Health

    Six regional getaways to boost your well-being
    • by Linda Hagen Miller
    • Apr 16, 2015
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation