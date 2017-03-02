Knitting for Shelter Pets, and more 

click to enlarge

The Coeur d'Alene Library's Well-Knit Tale Knitting Club members are knitting and crocheting blankets for the shelter animals at the Kootenai Humane Society during March. All levels are welcome to join; bring your own supplies. Tue, March 7 and 21 from 2:30-4 pm. Coeur d'Alene Public Library, 702 E. Front Ave. (208-769-2315)

Red Cross Volunteer Fair

Learn more about current volunteer opportunities and the impact the Red Cross has in our communities. Current volunteers are on-hand to talk about their experiences and answer questions. Sat, March 4 from 10 am-2 pm. American Red Cross, 315 W. Nora (326-3330)

Parade of Nations

The Washington State University and Eastern Washington University Spokane multicultural and diversity clubs host a night of food, fashion, and performances representing cultures from around the world. Sat, March 4 from 6-8 pm. $5. EWU Spokane, 668 N. Riverpoint Blvd. (290-7061)

The Significance of Picking a Job

MOSAIC presents a session covering the ethnic and gender wage gap experienced by minority women compared to white community members. Students learn about job titles, their functions and salary ranges as they relate to preparing for their major in post-secondary education. Tue, March 7 from 11:30 am-12:30 pm. Free. Spokane Falls Community College, 3410 W. Fort George Wright Dr. (533-3546)

Transitions' Baby Shower

Help Transitions break the intergenerational cycle of homelessness. From now until March 8, the nonprofit is collecting items commonly given to moms-to-be at baby showers. An on-site party then delivers 16 care packages to local families, with treats from the New Leaf Bakery Café and stories from program staff and participants. Party on Wed, March 8 from noon-1 pm. Shopping list at a.co/43rgdYw (328-6702) ♦

Tell us about your event or other opportunities to get involved. Submit events at Inlander.com/getlisted or email [email protected].