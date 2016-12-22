December 22, 2016 Culture & Food » Food & Drink

Lean and Clean 

Grabbagreen offers healthy fast food in Coeur d'Alene

By
click to enlarge Grabbagreen aims to make healthy food more accessible and affordable.
For some, the New Year means resetting the holiday season's tendency toward gastronomical excess. But as a new diet is contemplated, one wonders about taste, fullness and variety. And, of course, expense.

Grabbagreen, says franchise owner Christina Horton, has just the thing.

"Juice detoxes are a great way to give your digestive system a break while flooding your body with nutrients," she says. The store's Gingerly juice, for example, is watermelon, pear, ginger and lime ($6/12 ounces). Grabbagreen's one- to three-day detox package is 20 pounds of fruits and veggies liquefied into six juices and two elixirs ($50/day).

If you'd rather chew your way to good health, Grabbagreen has more than 50 items on the menu that will help you leave your bad habits behind, including salads, grain-based entrées, breakfast wraps, fruit cups and a customizable menu of grains, proteins and other ingredients.

The Patagonia grain bowl, for example, features quinoa, (hormone and antibiotic-free) steak, red pepper, red onion, black beans, corn, cilantro and chimichurri ($10). The Orange County salad includes spinach, chicken, cucumber, bean sprouts, red cabbage, edamame, carrot, green onion, cilantro and orange cashews ($10). For breakfast wraps, Grabbagreen uses collard greens in lieu of breads or tortillas, stuffing them with steak and eggs, chicken and green onion, or veggies ($7).

Grabbagreen emphasizes clean eating: mostly organic, non-GMO foods, gluten-free and also preservative-free. The Arizona-based company also sources from regional farms, including Wilcox Farms in Roy, Washington.

Horton's interest in clean eating resulted from family health issues — her father's cancer and her son's autism — prompting her to research the Gut and Psychology Syndrome (GAPS) diet linking digestive health to overall health. She started the Coeur d'Alene franchise — a Spokane location is in the works for the summer of 2017 — partly to share her knowledge with other people who might be facing similar health issues, or who are just looking for healthier fast-food options.

"I wanted to do my small part in making people's lives easier," she says.♦

Grabbagreen • 405 W. Neider Ave., Suite 108, Coeur d'Alene • Open Mon-Sat, 7 am-8 pm; Sun, 10 am-3 pm • Facebook: Grabbagreen Coeur d'Alene • 208-277-9700

