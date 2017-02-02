February 02, 2017 Special Guides » Snowlander

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Life Behind the Lens 

Doug Marshall has melded his two passions: skiing and photography

By
click to enlarge Skiing at Ice Fall Lodge in British Columbia - DOUG MARSHALL
  • Doug Marshall
  • Skiing at Ice Fall Lodge in British Columbia

Doug Marshall has been shooting photographs for almost as long as he's been alive. At the age 5, he received his first camera, an Eastman Kodak Brownie. "It didn't last very long," he says, laughing. "I was running up the stairs, fell and it broke." These were his first years shooting photographs, which continued through his early life.

It wouldn't be until later that he would find, as he says, "The melding of two passions, skiing and photography." Fast-forward to junior year of high school, when as a member of the football team, he joined them on their annual night skiing trip to Big Bear in Southern California. "It was one of those experiences where you throw skis on, head to the top of the lift and just ski down," he explains. "The team thought it was funny to put the 'newbie' on skis and say 'See ya at the bottom.' I had to figure out how to get down. I probably fell every 30 feet, but I just fell in love with it [skiing]." From there, he just knew he had to keep skiing.

After graduating from high school in Escondido, California, Marshall moved to the mountains and never left. His first move was to Flagstaff, Arizona, to attend Northern Arizona University, where he would major in business and minor in photography. He explains, "In photography, they don't teach the business end of things. You can have the most beautiful photos in the world but knowing how to sell them is how to make it a business."

He went from NAU to a short stint in Tahoe, but Flagstaff lured him back. Then in 1994, he moved to North Idaho to call Sandpoint his home. This is where Marshall would meet his wife and start his family. In 1997, he took his photography business to the professional level, "much to the dismay of my wife," he says, laughing.

Marshall describes the most memorable image he ever sold: "It was of Nate Holland, to Snowboard Life magazine (now defunct). This was still while he was in high school, and undiscovered. It was the next year he started his professional career."

Currently, Marshall is actively on assignment, heading up to Canada on two hut trips. The first is for Skiing magazine to Icefall Lodge, in Golden, British Columbia, his 11th trip to the backcountry lodge. After that, he heads to Boulder Hut Adventures outside of Kimberley, B.C., owned by another Sandpoint couple, Mark and Sarah Yancey, for a shoot for the clothing and gear company Outdoor Research. Marshall has shot for OR the last couple of years; his photos appear in their catalog and other marketing materials.

Marshall's photographs have been published in numerous magazines, including National Geographic Adventures, Outside, SKI, Skiing, Powder and Backcountry. He currently focuses on everything from still life to ski photography, but admits, "I do a lot outside of ski photography, although those seem to be my favorite." ♦

Tags:

  • Pin It

More Snowlander »

Latest in Snowlander

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Galentine's Day Crafting

Galentine's Day Crafting @ Colfax Library

Fri., Feb. 3, 7 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Jen Forsyth

Readers also liked…

Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation