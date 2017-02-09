February 09, 2017 News & Comment » Comment

Local Arts Resources 

Do something: How to get involved with your community this week

click to enlarge Connect with Spokane's arts groups on Saturday. - KRISTEN BLACK
  • Kristen Black
  • Connect with Spokane's arts groups on Saturday.

Local arts organizations and creative spaces — including Spokane Arts, Laboratory Spokane, Terrain and many others — gather to discuss their programs and resources for artists of all disciplines. Sat., Feb. 11, 9 am-noon. Free. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Pkwy. sparkwestcentral.org

Girl, Awake!

Join six charismatic girls as they rise up with fists and flowers to educate the public about social justice and finding a sense of self in these chaotic times. This theatrical experience for all ages and genders benefits The Malala Fund. Sat., Feb. 11, 7-9 pm. Entry by donation. Westminster Congregational United Church of Christ, 411 S. Washington. 208-640-9742. girlawake.com

Stand With Planned Parenthood

Local pro-choice advocates plan to stand outside of the office of Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and urge her to save health care and protect women's reproductive rights. Sat., Feb. 11, 9-11 am. Office at 10 N. Post, Suite 625. bit.ly/2jNd393

Beauty & the Struggle

What does it mean to be a black woman and move in the professional world? Listen to women who are self-motivated and feel empowered to lead, and learn essential skills to establish relationships that create new levels of impact in the community during this panel discussion. Wed., Feb. 15, 11:30 am-12:30 pm. Free. Spokane Falls Community College, 3410 W. Fort George Wright Dr. 533-3546. ♦

