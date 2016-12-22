December 29, 2016 Special Guides » The Poetry Issue

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Love 

By
click to enlarge love-4.jpg

I’m busy working
on a new word for “love.”
Slomonétity? Bööpaglurple? There’s always
an outside shot at a chance of inventing
a better one
of any whatever. But

how do you condense
feeling as if peaceful
pachyderms guarantee to giggle
at your every forthcoming
joke whilst they juggle
bubbles, and Jupiter (supreme being
and planet), and three heads
of green leaf lettuce, and Meryl Streep, and forever
and ever, but darkness, and maybe, and something, and then—?

How do you condense love
without expanding it first?

My new word for love is actually
ninety-six words,
and now it’s five more,
and now.

Tags:

  • Pin It
  |  

More The Poetry Issue »

Latest in The Poetry Issue

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
First Night Spokane

First Night Spokane @ Downtown Spokane

Sat., Dec. 31

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Top Tags in
Special Guides

Gift Guide

last word

Multimedia Guide

Music

Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation