always

an

inventing

a

one

of

planet

lettuce,

I’m busy workingon a new word for “love.”Slomonétity? Bööpaglurple? There’soutside shot at a chance ofbetterany whatever. Buthow do you condensefeeling as if peacefulpachyderms guarantee to giggleat your every forthcomingjoke whilst they jugglebubbles, and Jupiter (supreme beingand), and three headsof green leafand Meryl Streep, and foreverand ever, but darkness, and maybe, and something, and then—?How do you condense lovewithout expanding it first?My new word for love is actuallyninety-six words,and now it’s five more,and now.