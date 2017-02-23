February 23, 2017 News & Comment » Comment

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Mardi Bras 

Do Something: How to get involved with your community this week

click to enlarge comment2-1.jpg

A collaborative fundraiser between Volunteers of America's Hope House and Transitions' Women's Hearth. Participants are encourage to host their own collection parties, then drop off donations during a collection day. Items needed include women's underwear, bras, feminine hygiene products and bus passes. Visit help4women.org/mardibras for more information or to make a donation. Drop-off party is Tue, Feb. 28 from 4-8 pm at The Observatory, 15 S. Howard, and Iron Goat Brewing, 1302 W. Second. help4women.org/mardibras

Peace and Justice Action Conference

The eighth annual full-day event offers three workshop sessions, a keynote presentation, meals, and opportunities to connect with like-minded folks who are putting their values into action. Full details and registration information available at pjals.org/2017conference. Sat, Feb. 25 from 9 am-5 pm. $45. Unitarian Universalist Church, 4340 W. Fort George Wright Dr. (838-7870)

Chili Feed and Pottery Sale Fundraiser

At the Spokane Potters' Guild Annual Chili Feed Fundraiser, pick out a handmade bowl, fill it with all the chili you can eat, and the take the bowl home. Also shop for other handmade pottery items. Sat, Feb. 25 from 11 am-3 pm. $12/adults; $5/ages 8 and under. Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland. bit.ly/2kSc1GZ (532-8225)

Spokane People's Town Hall

Fuse Washington has organized a town hall meeting for concerned constituents of Washington 5th District Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers. If the congresswoman declines an invitation to attend, testimony will be recorded and delivered to her office. Please register if you plan to go, so an appropriate venue can be secured. Tue, Feb. 28 from 6-8 pm. Free. Riverside Place, 1110 W. Riverside. Details at bit.ly/2lsV35B

Tell us about your event or other opportunities to get involved. Submit events at Inlander.com/getlisted or email [email protected].

Tags:

  • Pin It
  |  

More Comment »

Latest in Comment

Readers also liked…

  • To Kill the Black Snake

  • To Kill the Black Snake

    Historic all-tribes protest at Standing Rock is meant to stop the destruction of the earth for all
    • by Tara Dowd
    • Sep 8, 2016
  • The New Normal?

  • The New Normal?

    Publisher's Note
    • by Ted S. McGregor Jr.
    • Aug 19, 2015
  • The Great Harvesters

  • The Great Harvesters

    Giving thanks to those whose good hearts and strong hands make our turkey dinners possible
    • by Tara Dowd
    • Nov 10, 2016

Comments

Comments are closed.

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Mammoths & Mastodons: Titans of the Ice Age

Mammoths & Mastodons: Titans of the Ice Age @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through May 7

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Most Commented On

  • We Have Not Yet Begun to Fight

    Why we're filling the streets to protest Trump's inhumane, dangerous policies
    • by Paul Dillon
    • Feb 2, 2017

  • Obscene Gestures

    Spokane political party leaders hope to harness post-election passion into civil discourse. But so far, there's only been more strife
    • by Wilson Criscione
    • Feb 9, 2017
  • More »

Top Tags in
News & Comment

Briefs

green zone

marijuana

Comment

do something

Readers also liked…

  • To Kill the Black Snake

  • To Kill the Black Snake

    Historic all-tribes protest at Standing Rock is meant to stop the destruction of the earth for all
    • by Tara Dowd
    • Sep 8, 2016
  • Bill of Wrongs

  • Bill of Wrongs

    Publisher's Note
    • by Ted S. McGregor Jr.
    • Oct 29, 2015
  • Tragedy of John Wayne

  • Tragedy of John Wayne

    Why the John Wayne Pioneer Trail is worth saving
    • by Scott A. Leadingham
    • Oct 29, 2015
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation