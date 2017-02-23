Mardi Bras 

click to enlarge

A collaborative fundraiser between Volunteers of America's Hope House and Transitions' Women's Hearth. Participants are encourage to host their own collection parties, then drop off donations during a collection day. Items needed include women's underwear, bras, feminine hygiene products and bus passes. Visit help4women.org/mardibras for more information or to make a donation. Drop-off party is Tue, Feb. 28 from 4-8 pm at The Observatory, 15 S. Howard, and Iron Goat Brewing, 1302 W. Second. help4women.org/mardibras

Peace and Justice Action Conference

The eighth annual full-day event offers three workshop sessions, a keynote presentation, meals, and opportunities to connect with like-minded folks who are putting their values into action. Full details and registration information available at pjals.org/2017conference. Sat, Feb. 25 from 9 am-5 pm. $45. Unitarian Universalist Church, 4340 W. Fort George Wright Dr. (838-7870)

Chili Feed and Pottery Sale Fundraiser

At the Spokane Potters' Guild Annual Chili Feed Fundraiser, pick out a handmade bowl, fill it with all the chili you can eat, and the take the bowl home. Also shop for other handmade pottery items. Sat, Feb. 25 from 11 am-3 pm. $12/adults; $5/ages 8 and under. Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland. bit.ly/2kSc1GZ (532-8225)

Spokane People's Town Hall

Fuse Washington has organized a town hall meeting for concerned constituents of Washington 5th District Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers. If the congresswoman declines an invitation to attend, testimony will be recorded and delivered to her office. Please register if you plan to go, so an appropriate venue can be secured. Tue, Feb. 28 from 6-8 pm. Free. Riverside Place, 1110 W. Riverside. Details at bit.ly/2lsV35B ♦

Tell us about your event or other opportunities to get involved. Submit events at Inlander.com/getlisted or email [email protected].