Merciful March 

Learn more about Spokane's homeless this week.

Spend a night experiencing what homelessness is like for Spokane residents in this 12-hour marathon fundraiser hosted by the local nonprofit Blessings Under the Bridge. The overnight event takes place under the I-90 overpass at Fourth and McClellan. Fri, March 24 from 7 pm to 7 am the next morning. $25 minimum donation per participant; additional fundraising opportunities available. For details and registration, visit butb.org.

Art Salvage Volunteer Work Party

Join the Art Salvage volunteer team to prepare art kits with all the supplies needed to make "deconstructed" notebooks. Profits from the sale of the upcycled kits supports the Seed Money Campaign to open the first creative reuse store in Spokane. RSVP via email; location to be provided. Sun, March 19 from 1-3 pm. Email [email protected] for details.

Suicide Awareness Forum

Spokane Public Radio's Steve Jackson moderates a discussion on suicide prevention, mental health and Washington state's Death with Dignity Act. Also features panelists who work with a range of local organizations, including Survivors of Suicide, Frontier Behavioral Health, End of Life Washington and the Post Falls Police Department. Wed, March 22 from 6:30-8:30 pm. Free and open to the public. Spokane City Hall, Council Chambers, 808 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. (328-5729)

LGBTQ Cosmic Bowling Party

Join OutSpokane for a night of Cosmic Bowling to support the events of Spokane Pride 2017 in June. Entry includes bowling shoes and ball, pizza and pitcher of beer or soda for the lane. Participants also get a $35 North Bowl gift card for future fun. Fri, March 24 from 9:15 pm to midnight. All-ages. $30/person or $120-$150/team of 4-5. North Bowl, 125 W. Sinto. outspokane.org/bowling ♦

