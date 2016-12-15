Mom-Approved 

click to enlarge Carrie Scozzaro

Prana's menu is focused on "clean eating."

Jennifer Swope knows of at least one North Idaho restaurant where her kids can order anything off the menu: Prana Juice Bar & Eatery. One son, explains the mother of four, favors the Vibe Me smoothie — cashew milk, banana, strawberries, blueberries and hemp seeds ($6.95) — while the oldest daughter digs the black bean and avocado quesadilla ($8.25).

"Everything that's on the menu," says Swope, "I had my kids eat."

Swope started Prana after relocating to Coeur d'Alene from Billings, Montana, where she'd nursed the dream of opening a small smoothie and fresh-pressed juice business. "It ballooned into a vegan eatery," says Swope, whose initial interest in the relationship between diet and health was prompted by her then-3-year-old's diagnosis of genetic Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

For years, Swope researched, experimented and developed recipes to provide her family what she calls clean eating: no dairy, gluten, processed foods, or refined sugars, with an emphasis on organic fruits, vegetables, nuts and select hormone- and nitrate-free meats.

For breakfast, the Caveman Burrito is Paleo diet-friendly with turkey bacon, organic cage-free eggs, white and orange sweet potatoes and a gluten-free tortilla that Swope makes from scratch ($7.95). The Pumpkin Chai bowl features almond butter, banana, pumpkin, granola and housemade chai ($8.95), while the grilled veggie sandwich features a tofu bread and beet hummus ($7.95).

Prana beverages range from smoothies ($6.95) and cold-pressed juice ($5.95-$6.95) to local DOMA coffee ($2.50-$4.50) and Bare Culture Kombucha ($4.25). Avocado lends a creaminess to the Love Me smoothie (almond milk, avocado, orange, spinach, raspberry, strawberry and sweetener — in this case, dates) while ginger gives the Kryptonite juice (spinach, celery, cucumber, ginger, kale, orange) a real punch.

Providing a family-friendly place is important, says Swope, who included a kids' area in the small storefront restaurant, as well as a kids' menu of Paleo and vegan classics like an AB&J with almond butter and jelly ($5.25). ♦

Prana Juice Bar & Eatery • 212 W. Sunset Ave., Coeur d'Alene • Open Mon-Fri, 7 am-3 pm; Sat, 8 am-3 pm • facebook.com/pranacda • 208-966-4120