My father, who art in heaven, 

Oh

give me this day a single sound.I kneel and close my eyes as if to prayand extend my fingers into rough carpet knotsso I will not forget my bodywhen I wander toward your distant spirit.People in my building murmur outside my door.The refrigerator buzzes, the thermostat orders the fans,the house creaks from cold. These soundsare easier than your silence.Where were you when I was a child,cowering in my room while my mother screamed outside?I learned early what love was: loud words,so why did you say no words at all?hollow man, thy will was doneon my earth without a sound from heaven.Lead me not into temptationof forgiveness.