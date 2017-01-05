January 05, 2017 News & Comment » Comment

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Not Backing Down 

The Trump administration's regressive policies won't outweigh the progressive values embodied by our city and state

By
click to enlarge CALEB WALSH ILLUSTRATION
  • Caleb Walsh illustration

November 7, to say the least, was a shock for those of us working on social and environmental justice issues. Trump won. The same Trump who ran on a platform of dismantling the EPA, repealing national health care, ending national efforts of police reform, cutting off funding from so-called sanctuary cities that refuse to assist in the deportation of undocumented people, and riling the so-called alt-right with their platform of hate and intolerance. It is easy to see January 20th as the end of an era of hope and reform, with the departure of President Obama and the inauguration of Trump.

click to enlarge rickeichstaedt.jpg

On November 8, while I was feeling the loss of hope and grieving the loss of what I saw as significant progress toward making our community more just for everyone, a friend and police reform advocate told me that this is the time for us to work even harder to make a difference, and not to lose sight of the change that will happen regardless of Trump. She reminded me that we are lucky to live in Washington state and the city of Spokane. Good things have happened and will continue to happen here, even under the Trump administration.

Our governor is committed to action to address climate change, state lawmakers are working to change antiquated state laws that allow police use-of-force cases to avoid prosecution even in the most heinous situations, and our Human Rights Commission adopted strong regulations that protect the rights of transgender people. The state Supreme Court recently acted to protect our environment by affirming in two separate cases that local development must mitigate impacts on both water quality and water quantity. Washington voters spoke loudly about their love of state public lands by electing an outspoken environmental advocate, Hilary Franz, as our state's Lands Commissioner. These won't change with the Trump administration.

On a local level, Spokane has a longstanding policy of keeping our police out of federal immigration matters, and our city council has been a strong voice against the transport of climate-killing oil and coal through our community. Efforts are underway to give people a second chance and get back on their feet by "banning the box" — essentially taking questions about criminal background off of job applications. Spokane is a nationally recognized leader in its efforts to reform our local criminal justice system and in enacting meaningful independent oversight of its police. Our mayor and city council are committed to addressing the chronic problem of low-income housing, reforming the city's sexual harassment policy (granted, this took some legal pressure), and addressing the gap in pay faced by women and minorities working for the city. These won't change with the Trump administration.

Yes, I am the first to admit that there will be struggles during the next four years. We cannot ignore the impacts that Trump policies will have on public lands, immigration, the environment and civil rights. Regardless, we must also be diligent in working to see the changes we believe in. ♦

Rick Eichstaedt is an attorney and the executive director of the Center for Justice.

Tags: , ,

  • Pin It
  |  

More Comment »

Speaking of Comment, Guest Editorial

  • The Road to 2027

  • The Road to 2027

    A closer look at Spokane's entrepreneurial needs
    • by Tom Simpson
    • Jan 5, 2017
  • Thanks, Obama

  • Thanks, Obama

    The legacy of the 44th President goes far beyond the election of the 45th
    • by Paul Dillon
    • Dec 29, 2016
  • Time to Do Something

  • Time to Do Something

    A resolution for the new year
    • by Jacob H. Fries
    • Dec 29, 2016
  • More »

Latest in Comment

  • Get Involved!

  • Get Involved!

    How to work with your community this week
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Jan 5, 2017
  • On the Street

  • On the Street

    HOW WOULD YOU GRADE SPOKANE'S SNOW-REMOVAL EFFORTS?
    • Jan 5, 2017
  • The Road to 2027

  • The Road to 2027

    A closer look at Spokane's entrepreneurial needs
    • by Tom Simpson
    • Jan 5, 2017
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
RALLY

RALLY @ Terrain

Fri., Jan. 6, 6-8 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Most Commented On

  • One Free Shave

    Donald Trump might have merited a honeymoon with voters had he managed his transition better
    • by Robert Herold
    • Dec 29, 2016

  • Thanks, Obama

    The legacy of the 44th President goes far beyond the election of the 45th
    • by Paul Dillon
    • Dec 29, 2016
  • More »

Top Tags in
News & Comment

Comment

scandal

scandals

Briefs

green zone

Readers also liked…

  • To Kill the Black Snake

  • To Kill the Black Snake

    Historic all-tribes protest at Standing Rock is meant to stop the destruction of the earth for all
    • by Tara Dowd
    • Sep 8, 2016
  • A Persistent Life

  • A Persistent Life

    Scott Reed won more cases than he lost in life, and the beauty of the Coeur d'Alene area has been the beneficiary
    • by Mary Lou Reed
    • May 27, 2015
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation