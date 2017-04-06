April 06, 2017 Culture & Food » Arts & Culture

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Old Flick, New Licks 

University of Idaho student crafts a new original score for Phantom of the Opera

By
click to enlarge UI student Dylan Champagne brings new life to an old movie.
  • UI student Dylan Champagne brings new life to an old movie.

For years, the most memorable aspect of the 1925 silent horror film Phantom of the Opera was the genuinely creepy makeup designed and worn by the movie's star, Lon Chaney, Sr. That remained true of the tale even after music and sound effects were added to a reissue in 1930.

That all changed, of course, when Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical version that made it to Broadway in 1988 became a runaway hit, cementing the image of the Phantom in modern audiences' minds as part of an operatic melodrama. Thankfully, University of Idaho music student Dylan Champagne found inspiration in the 1925 film and created an all-new score for Phantom of the Opera, and an eight-piece chamber orchestra will perform his work at a screening at the Garland Theater.

"The experience of viewing a silent film with a live score is profound, harkening to the days before talkies," Champagne noted in an announcement for the show, noting that live music at a movie "adds an element of chance and authenticity that starkly contrasts [with] the standardization and mass production that permeates our contemporary cultural landscape."

Champagne will graduate this spring with a degree in music composition, and the Garland screening comes thanks to a grant secured after he debuted his new Phantom score in April 2016 at Moscow's Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre.

Expect a sound experience that evokes Phantom's inherent campiness, not to mention creepiness. ♦

Phantom of the Opera • Thu, April 13 at 7 pm • $20/$15 for students • Garland Theater • 924 W. Garland • dylanchampagne.com/phantom or garlandtheater.com

Related Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Phantom of the Opera with Live Orchestra @ Garland Theater

    • Thu., April 13, 7-8:45 p.m. $15-$20
Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

More Arts & Culture »

Tags:

Latest in Arts & Culture

Readers also liked…

Comments

Comments are closed.

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Campus Pioneers: The First 25 Years of Women at Gonzaga

Campus Pioneers: The First 25 Years of Women at Gonzaga @ Gonzaga University

Every other day

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

More by Dan Nailen

  • Cutting it Close

  • Cutting it Close

    Manscaping: Looking for a traditional barbershop? North Monroe is home to four with distinct personalities
    • by Dan Nailen
    • Apr 6, 2017
  • This Ain't No Disco

  • This Ain't No Disco

    Life During Wartime pays groove-filled homage to Talking Heads
    • by Dan Nailen
    • Apr 6, 2017
  • New Kid on the Block

  • New Kid on the Block

    Boozing: T's Lounge joins a popular lineup of North Monroe watering holes
    • by Dan Nailen
    • Apr 6, 2017
  • More »

Top Tags in
Culture & Food

gonzaga

zags

north monroe

last word

for your consideration

Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation