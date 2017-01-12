On the Street 

America's best read urban weekly | Learn More »
NICK GUIDA (Sandpoint, Idaho)
I wouldn't. To me, it's unrelated. I tip based on my bill, and my bill doesn't say how many guys are in the back or how much they're making.
ALEX SAMPICA (Spokane Valley)
No, I wouldn't. I tipped based on service.
What if your bill was more expensive with raised menu prices?
Now that I think about it, I do tip based on my bill sometimes. So 20 percent of what was once a $20 check may be more now, so it will definitely depend.
HOLLY BOSLEY (Gonzaga University)
No. I worked as a barista in the past, so I worked for tips. [Minimum wage employees] are still providing customer service, helping you out, handling your food, cutting your hair. They deserve a great tip, however much they're making.
STEPHANIE BROOKE (Shadle, Montana)
I believe people will continue to tip based on how much the food costs.
How will you tip?
I don't actually go out often, I haven't gone out to eat in three years.
Why not?
I just prefer to cook my own food.
ALINA HAROLDSEN (Spokane Valley)
Honestly, no. If [employees] do well, I tip more; if they don't, I decrease it. Though if I'm tight on money, I don't want to spend a lot. So I guess there are a lot of factors, but not really to do specifically with what the minimum wage is.