January 18, 2017 News & Comment » Comment

On the Street 

What excites/concerns you about a Donald Trump presidency?

ELIZABETH GEORGE

Excites you?

That the Republican Party finally gets a dose of reality.

Concerns you?

Nuclear holocaust because of a lack of diplomacy.

LENNY CIABATTARI

Excites you?

Deregulation — letting the handcuffs off of big business.

Concerns you?

Personality. I don't like his personality at all, he's a jerk.

DANNY BENNETT

Excites you?

We finally have a president who actually speaks his mind...

Concerns you?

...which is kind of his downfall.

LIZ MORRIS

Excites you?

There is nothing. At all. At all.

Nothing?

Literally nothing. I have nothing but concerns.

What concerns?

I am a female. I'm part of the LGBT community. Public education, the military — I have yet to hear a plan of any kind, for anything.

JACQUELINE GARZA

Excites you?

He's a businessman, so I think he'll create more jobs. I think that's what he knows.

Concerns you?

As a pharmacist, I just don't think he really has the experience or the desire to actually improve health care. Health care just can't be treated as a business, and right now I think it's all about saving or making money.

