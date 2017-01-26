January 26, 2017 News & Comment » Comment

On the Street 

What would you like to see added to Kendall Yards?

comment5-1-7bc8cad5d07440d9.jpg

JOSI GOODWIN

I would really like a juice bar, like a Wellness Tree; that'd be great! And maybe a yoga studio.






comment5-2-aa29dde072146224.jpg

OTMAR TRATTLER

Parking. If [people] can't park close enough, they won't come. I also think they need to promote the children's playground, and add crafts fairs and more activities.




comment5-3-11de5a22e4c938e1.jpg

TAYTUM FULLER

Places that stay open later. [Veraci Pizza] is a family-oriented restaurant and closes around 9, but we still have people walking in at 8:30. Bars would be good too — we have to send people across the bridge, because everything closes early and most places here just have beer and wine.



comment5-4-aa366113e7bf6c90.jpg

KYLA HOTCHKISS

I'm a resident, and we need a parking garage. It's starting to get a little jammed in here.




comment5-5-9be38e27fd4c0557.jpg

MACKENZIE ROBINSON

I'm just excited for the grocery store. I think it completes the area. It'll be a little self-sustaining area, and super convenient — if we run out of avocados, we can just run across the street.

