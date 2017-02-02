CONNIE STEIDEL

If someone says they're hungry, I'll buy them something. Heck, I've eaten with them in the restaurant a few times.

How do you think Spokane could improve?

There doesn't seem to be a lot of help for people with mental health or drug problems; I feel like that's who I see a lot.

GABRIEL GLENN

I mostly give to people asking on the street, whoever asks; I don't have a certain charity I give to.

MADI MANSFIELD

We're homeless, and the community is a major source of help. Sometimes it's as simple as getting a Lunchable from someone; like, hey, I can trade this for a cigarette or something else.

How do you think Spokane could improve?

Availability, reliability, accessibility. There are cutoffs and curfews that people just can't make sometimes, and relief could be grouped together better, as far as location.

DEBBIE SMITH

I donated blankets to the refugee effort through church, and toilet paper as well, through a local Boy Scouts drive. I know I don't like giving to panhandlers; I just don't know their story.

KELVIS McKINZIE

I think the biggest thing I do is I walk and talk to people. I think there's more to helping the homeless than money, food and shelter. I want to understand how they got there, and they often want to share their stories, too.