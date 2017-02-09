On the Street 

MEGAN BAUMAN

I hate driving, so I'm fine with the driverless car. I drive back and forth to Seattle all the time to see family, and it'd just be great if someone else could drive me. I'd definitely do that.

ROGER SMITH

Built-in jacks behind each tire, so you can just press a button and it could move you out of a ditch or snow, or if you need to fix it. They have them on IndyCars.

CAROLYN FORREST

Just something related to safety, anything safety-related. So if that's, I don't know, having outside airbags on the car, or something to keep you from sliding off the road, let's go with that.

MARY BRECTO

I like old, classic cars, so I want them to look retro. To go back to the really simple, beautiful lines like on old Cadillacs or Mustangs.

Anything technology-related?

I've heard about driverless cars, but I wouldn't ride in one. The technology might not function, and cars don't have the same judgment.

JESSIE TRAPP

I want cars to go back to how they used to be, less about the gadgets and more about safety.

Would you ride in a driverless car?

The safety would really have to be proven to me before I did.