February 23, 2017

On the Street 

When did you have your first cup of coffee?

comment1-1-242d694811bdcf50.jpg

CHRISTOPHER GENTRY

When I was 16, but I don't really remember where. I took it with cream and sugar. Do you still drink coffee?Yep. I'm 49 and I still drink it the same way today.




comment1-2-ea0e4a78779261ca.jpg

RACHEL FERGUSON

I remember my first espresso; I was 13, and it was from Nordstrom. I was shopping by myself downtown at River Park Square, and I didn't know anything about coffee, so [the espresso] was very strong and I was hyper, you know.Do you still drink coffee?Yes, but now I usually get a short Americano with two stevias and heavy cream.

comment1-3-68d9cdaaed26e90a.jpg

KYLE ZENK

I was 10, and my dad made me a cup of Folgers. It put me to sleep [because I have] ADHD. Do you still drink coffee?Not really. I like the taste, but anything with caffeine just puts me to sleep.




comment1-4-1c2e8edd4fd13a9f.jpg

ALEKSEY BORISOV

I was probably 17, and it was Jacobs instant coffee in Russia. I always drank it with milk or cream; [instant coffee] was a big thing in Russia at the time. In Russia the cups were so small, I'd have to take three espresso and one cappuccino and milk to make one American-sized cup.


comment1-5-479a8b14587fff1d.jpg

WESSI ABEBE

I had a spicy pumpkin coffee at Starbucks when I was 21; that was my first time drinking coffee outside [of home]. I grew up making Ethiopian coffee with my family; we ground and boiled the beans ourselves for a very strong, small cup of coffee.What kind of coffee do you drink now?I always try what's up on the chalkboard or something different.

  To Kill the Black Snake

  To Kill the Black Snake

    Historic all-tribes protest at Standing Rock is meant to stop the destruction of the earth for all
    by Tara Dowd
    Sep 8, 2016
  Smarter Investments

  Smarter Investments

    Funding our schools requires the courage to confront corporate tax giveaways
    by Mariah McKay
    Oct 22, 2015
  America's Largest Hate Group

  America's Largest Hate Group

    Republicans are lying to people so they can capitalize on fear and hatred
    by Paul Dillon
    Dec 3, 2015

