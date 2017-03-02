On the Street 

What things have you done to make some extra money on the side?

SCOTTIE FEIDER

I guess selling guitar gear. Like grifting. If I see a good deal on a guitar or pedal, I'll buy it, then sell it for a little bit more.

What's the most you've made off of flipping?

I think the most I've made is, like, $500. It was a 1987 Strat, and I bought it for $300 and sold it for $700 or $800.

ALEX JOHNSON

I donated plasma throughout college.

How often did you do it?

Twice a week every week for four years straight.

TRICIA JO WEBSTER

I did some writing for the Cartoon Network. I wrote about some new cartoons that were premiering.

How often do you freelance?

About every month. It's fun money — travel money.

SHEA WALSER

Well, I'm a sound technician in town, so people hit me up and say, "Hey, I need somebody to do some good sound."

Is that something you rely on?

Not all the time, no. Every once in awhile. But if I really need cash, I'll be like, "If you need someone, I can do it!"

TAYLOR MATTS

Computer parts. I'll build computers on my own and sell them to people on the internet, or offer to build them on commission.

Is the commission work for people you know?

Not just people I know. Honestly, I drop the hint with people that I meet. A lot of people think building computers is a lot more complex than it is. It's like adult LEGOs.