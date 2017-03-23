March 23, 2017 News & Comment » Comment

On the Street 

Do you think Spokane has enough of a nightlife scene?

comment1-1-dd1a350ad54cc8fa.jpg

LAURA NICHOLS

Absolutely. A lot of students will be at Jack & Dan's every weekend, but I think there's a significant amount of students [who] like to explore downtown as well.

Where do you go downtown?

I hit up nYne frequently. I also like Whisk, the whiskey bar. Those are my two favorites.

comment1-2-c1ed78a3963132f3.jpg

JOSH SCHACHT

Relative to bigger cities, maybe not, by the same definition, but I think there's a tighter-knit nightlife going on.

Do you go downtown?

Infrequently, but when I do it's to nYne and the Globe. I usually stick to local bars, because if I go downtown, I'll see less people I know.

comment1-3-4de260d3d8b5f6ad.jpg

ALEX JAKOWATZ

Not really. I used to go out, but usually don't go downtown. I'm usually at Scotty's or Jack & Dan's.

What do you think of the more college-oriented bars downtown?

They seem pretty cool. I had fun; I was pretty messed up when I was down there, so I can't really give the best analysis.

comment1-4-a6d61cae4ce6a6de.jpg

VINNIE KLEEMAN

On certain days. Like St. Patrick's Day, but other than that, usually it's just the weekends.

Do you make it out on the weekends?

I work at Jack & Dan's, but I love going downtown to Borracho and places like that.

comment1-5-dbb7e91755e0318b.jpg

ANDREW WALTERS

It kind of does, but it's off and away from Gonzaga. Usually if I go, I'll go to Soulful Soups for their drink specials or the Satellite bar.

Do you ever go to the busier bars on the weekends?

I've never had a reason to go there. If a big group of friends would want to go, they could probably talk me into it, but I don't have any desire for those places.

