On the Street 

AVALON GIETZ

Probably Francis Chan's Crazy Love. It's about becoming all you can be, and not letting the fears of this world affect your life.

What's the last book you read?

[Richard Stearns'] The Hole in Our Gospel.

LINDA BOND

[David Mitchell's] Cloud Atlas.

What's the last book you read?

It's coming out as a movie now, it's called The Circle [by Dave Eggers]. It's a take-off [on] social media.

BEN COVINO

The Postman by David Brin.

What's the last book you read?

I read Neil Gaiman's adaptations of Norse mythology. It takes those classic myths we all know and makes them into modern translations.

SUZIE FLORENCE

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley.

What are you currently reading?

[Emily Nagoski's] Come As You Are; it's about taking ownership over female pleasure and sexuality.

SANDRA FOLEY

[Gillian Flynn's] Gone Girl, if I can think of a recent one.

What are you currently reading?

The Husband's Secret [by Liane Moriarty]. I haven't gotten to what it's about, but apparently the husband has a secret. I can't wait to get to it!