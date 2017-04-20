April 20, 2017 News & Comment » Comment

On the Street 

What is something you do to be environmentally conscious?

comment1-1-276dbaedb20a377a.jpg

JOAN ALEXANDER

Recycle and compost.

What is something you wish you were better at?

It's going to sound contradictory, but I wish I was better at sorting my recycling properly.

comment1-2-603cdb6930b05b94.jpg

SAMANTHA WILLIS

I recycle a lot.

What is a good first step to being more green?

Be careful what you're buying so you're not producing as much waste.


comment1-3-21e151327027d9fc.jpg

AMELIA STERN

I recycle like a mofo. I have way more recycling than garbage every week.

What is a good first step to being more green?

Trying to be cognizant when you buy things; not buying stuff that's overly packaged.

comment1-4-2b0a3d789d624753.jpg

KIM HAY

As educators, we have a green team at school and have kids help run it with an adviser. And we try to make our school greener during lunchtime.

What is something you can do to be more green?

Taking advantage of what our cities already have in place.

comment1-5-6f1ab39f5dd24284.jpg

OANA BARAC-MATEI

I try not to drive. I walk as much as possible, or take public transportation.

What is something environmental you wish you were better at?

Using less plastic.

