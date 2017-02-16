February 16, 2017 News & Comment » Comment

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

ONE BILLION RISING SPOKANE 

Do Something: How to get involved in your community this week

click to enlarge One Billion Rising is a global movement fighting violence against women and girls.
  • One Billion Rising is a global movement fighting violence against women and girls.

Join Spokane's contribution to the annual One Billion Rising revolution happening around the world this month. This event is a free, public gathering promoting nonviolence against women and girls. This year's local event is organized by SFCC, YWCA Spokane, and Lutheran Community Services NW. Fri, Feb. 17, 11:30 am. Free. Spokane Falls Community College, 3410 W. Fort George Wright Dr.

GSI'S ENTREPRENEUR CONNECT

Startup Spokane's evening event includes workshops, entrepreneur interviews, panel discussions, pitch panels and everything else that goes good with beer and pizza. Hosted quarterly in February, May, August and November. Thu, Feb. 16, 5-7 pm. Free, Startup Spokane Central, 610 W. Second

NAS AND THE POWER

What does it mean to be a black male when your maleness is challenged with terms that attempt to demean your power and status in a white society? How does one love himself, be successful, and form healthy relationships? Join us for this powerful forum. Thu, Feb. 16, 11:30 am-12:30 pm. Free. Spokane Falls Community College, 3410 W. Fort George Wright Dr.

DSP ANNUAL MEETING

The Downtown Spokane Partnership annual meeting includes a keynote presentation by Molly Alexander, executive VP for the Downtown Austin Alliance, speaking on the topic of how to create a better downtown culture for the millennial generation. Thu, Feb. 23, 3 pm. $35. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague ♦

Tags: ,

  • Pin It
  |  

More Comment »

Speaking of Do Something

Latest in Comment

  • America's Greatest Resource

  • America's Greatest Resource

    In a country of wonderful — and destructive — contradictions, we must listen to each other
    • by John T. Reuter
    • Feb 16, 2017
  • On the Street

  • On the Street

    Have you ever been called a "special snowflake"?
    • Feb 16, 2017
  • Independence of Mind

  • Independence of Mind

    The dance around the Neil Gorsuch nomination underlines the stakes of getting a peek inside his head
    • by Robert Herold
    • Feb 16, 2017
  • More »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Unslut: A documentary screening and discussion

Unslut: A documentary screening and discussion @ North Spokane Library

Thu., Feb. 16, 6-7:30 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Most Commented On

  • We Have Not Yet Begun to Fight

    Why we're filling the streets to protest Trump's inhumane, dangerous policies
    • by Paul Dillon
    • Feb 2, 2017

  • Obscene Gestures

    Spokane political party leaders hope to harness post-election passion into civil discourse. But so far, there's only been more strife
    • by Wilson Criscione
    • Feb 9, 2017
  • More »

Top Tags in
News & Comment

Briefs

green zone

marijuana

Comment

POLITICS

Readers also liked…

  • To Kill the Black Snake

  • To Kill the Black Snake

    Historic all-tribes protest at Standing Rock is meant to stop the destruction of the earth for all
    • by Tara Dowd
    • Sep 8, 2016
  • Tragedy of John Wayne

  • Tragedy of John Wayne

    Why the John Wayne Pioneer Trail is worth saving
    • by Scott A. Leadingham
    • Oct 29, 2015
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation