ONE BILLION RISING SPOKANE 

click to enlarge One Billion Rising is a global movement fighting violence against women and girls.

Join Spokane's contribution to the annual One Billion Rising revolution happening around the world this month. This event is a free, public gathering promoting nonviolence against women and girls. This year's local event is organized by SFCC, YWCA Spokane, and Lutheran Community Services NW. Fri, Feb. 17, 11:30 am. Free. Spokane Falls Community College, 3410 W. Fort George Wright Dr.

GSI'S ENTREPRENEUR CONNECT

Startup Spokane's evening event includes workshops, entrepreneur interviews, panel discussions, pitch panels and everything else that goes good with beer and pizza. Hosted quarterly in February, May, August and November. Thu, Feb. 16, 5-7 pm. Free, Startup Spokane Central, 610 W. Second

NAS AND THE POWER

What does it mean to be a black male when your maleness is challenged with terms that attempt to demean your power and status in a white society? How does one love himself, be successful, and form healthy relationships? Join us for this powerful forum. Thu, Feb. 16, 11:30 am-12:30 pm. Free. Spokane Falls Community College, 3410 W. Fort George Wright Dr.

DSP ANNUAL MEETING

The Downtown Spokane Partnership annual meeting includes a keynote presentation by Molly Alexander, executive VP for the Downtown Austin Alliance, speaking on the topic of how to create a better downtown culture for the millennial generation. Thu, Feb. 23, 3 pm. $35. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague ♦