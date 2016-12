click to enlarge

orion

my father taught me about the starsthree adjacent, that’sbright and red and dripping, that’s Beetlejuicenot to be mistaken for marsand that bright one there—is venushe spread the universe with his parted hands—my father,his crumpled star maps, his thick spectaclesthe stars gleaming above us, knowingmy father spread out the universe—but henever told me it was coldmy father taught me about sadness—how it nestles in our boneslike rampant weeds, sprouting indelicately beneath our earsit whispers, pervasive and quiet and so very presenthow did he know I’d grow up to have eyes that matched his?how did he know that one day I’d stand in the middle of the street and think“god, I can’t do this,I can’t do this,I can’t do this”He taught me that star belts were meant for strangling sometimes,Orion’s belt shining above me, choking, gleamingand I cannot breathe under this vast emptiness,these tangled greens, up my esophagusgod, sometimes the sky looks so emptygod, sometimes the sky looks so coldmy father taught me about love—how it’s supposed to strike right above the ribcage and consume,burn, ignite, destroy kissing the woman who was to be mymother, underneath the San Diego skylineshe, a vision in a mustard raincoatthe one, the one, the onehe didn’t tell me that one day I’d wake upand decide it was over, suddenly and swiftlyI’d tell my paramour that I hadn’t, didn’t, couldn’tat the bus stop, god what is wrong with you?the universe is vast and empty and coldjust like my hands as I touched his face, just like my handsas I pressed them to the windowsI think he cried, but I didn’t careBecause my father taught me about love—how it’s supposed to be, I assumebut not how it actually ismy father taught me about the stars—there, that’s the big dipper, a shiny silver cupmeant for drinking,his star maps and his spectacles, his smile wide,his eyes sada thousand twinkling gas balls above us, the weight of it so very heavysomeday, later, I would understand how someone can feeluncomfortable in their own skin, stretched and thin and not very there,not very there, at allan almost dark and brightfeelinglike how my hands are always cold, and I will never kiss a boy like a vision in a mustard raincoatbut right now: my father has his star maps, his thick spectacleshis sad eyes,the one, the one, the oneand so I open my mouth, to speak, to ask—and the whole universe falls inand it isn’t even cold, not anymore, just empty,sort of like me