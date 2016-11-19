Peace Gathering and Fundraiser

Over 100 people attended a Peace Gathering and Fundraiser in front of the Spokane County Courthouse. The event was organized to oppose policies and comments made by President-elect Donald Trump, and to show support for various communities, including people of color, LGBTQ and Muslims. Funds were raised, either in person or through a GoFundMe page, to support Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, Earth Justice, Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN), and Odyssey Youth Movement.

