Peace Gathering and Fundraiser
Over 100 people attended a Peace Gathering and Fundraiser in front of the Spokane County Courthouse. The event was organized to oppose policies and comments made by President-elect Donald Trump, and to show support for various communities, including people of color, LGBTQ and Muslims. Funds were raised, either in person or through a GoFundMe page, to support Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, Earth Justice, Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN), and Odyssey Youth Movement.
By Young Kwak | 18 Images
Westminster Congregational United Church of Christ Pastor Jan Shannon, right, speaks.
Joe Watts holds his 2 year old daughter Mia Rain while listening to a speaker.
Lori Feagan, center, holds a sign while listening to a speaker.
Westminster Congregational United Church of Christ Pastor Andy Castro holds a sign while applauding a speaker.
Spokane County Democrats Chair Jim CastroLang speaks.
(Left to right) Victoria Robinette, her sister-in-law Stephanie Robinette and Tatiana Ranis hold signs while listening to a speaker.
Kathy Caraway, center, holds a sign while listening to a speaker.
Eastern Washington University Pride Center Manager Nick Franco speaks.
Katherine Bell, right, applauds a speaker.
Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane Organizer Shar Lichty speaks.
Gale Parrish holds a sign while listening to a speaker.
Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho Communications Manager Tiffany Harms speaks.
Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho Public Affairs Manager Paul Dillon speaks.
Eastern Washington University students Taylor Padilla, left, and Efrain Antunez cheer.
Milan Shivley leads attendees in a chant.
Event organizer Devon McKinney, right, speaks as fellow organizer Kelsi Wellens looks on.
Lenore Speer, left, wearing a rainbow flag and Ryan Moite, who is holding an illustrated cutout of President-elect Donald Trump, chant.
(Left to right) Elva Miranda, Elizabeth Porter and Shanice Applewhite chant.
