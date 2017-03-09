March 09, 2017 News & Comment » Comment

Pi{e} Day 

Do Something: How to get involved in your community this week

A celebration of the most exciting number: Pi. Enter a pie-making contest, or generously volunteer your pie-tasting services. Compete in a Pi recitation war and cheer on the Indie 3.14 race featuring Raspberry Pi-fueled race cars. Free. All-ages. Tue, March 14 from 7-9 pm. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Pkwy. sparkwestcentral.org (279-0299)

Wild Refuge Fundraiser Dinner & Auction

Since 1997, Friends of Turnbull has been a major sponsor of the environmental education program, outreach activities, habitat restoration and other projects at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge outside of Cheney. $45/person. Sat, March 11 at 5:30 pm. fotnwr.org/auction (629-1826)

Seed Swap

Participants can bring seeds to swap with others and take home new varieties, and learn about seed saving and about the seed-sharing program at the library (truetoseedcda.org). You don't need seeds to swap in order to participate. (This event has been rescheduled from Feb. 4.) Free. Sat, March 11 at 1 pm. Coeur d'Alene Public Library, 702 E. Front Ave. (208-769-2315)

Women Lead Spokane

The one-day conference is designed to educate and empower women both personally and professionally through interactive presentations, skill-building workshops and networking. Wed, March 15 from 8 am-3 pm. $149/person. Gonzaga University Hemmingson Center, 702 E. Desmet. bit.ly/2mc0QdJ

Tell us about your event or other opportunities to get involved. Submit events at Inlander.com/getlisted or email [email protected].
